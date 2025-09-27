Patrick Connors shoulders the load for Hinsdale Central, scores 4 TDs in win at Downers Grove South

After starting running back Dominic Tresslar got nicked up on the opening drive Friday, it was up to Patrick Connors to shoulder the load for Hinsdale Central.

And the Boston College baseball recruit did that and much more.

Connors found the end zone four times in a trio of ways, leading Hinsdale Central to a 52-40 road victory over Downers Grove South in the West Suburban Conference crossover matchup.

Connors, a senior, rushed for 153 yards and two TDs, took a screen pass 58 yards for a score and also returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.

“It was exciting,” said Connors, who has mainly played on the defensive side of the ball but has also carried the ball in previous games. “I got the opportunity to go in at running back; obviously, Dominic is a great running back. I thought I did well but most importantly, it was a good team win. But we still have a lot more to improve on.

“It’s the next man up mentality, that’s what we preach in this program.”

Quarterback Riley Contreras completed 15-of-20 passes for 272 yards and three scores, also connecting with Jack Lesniewicz and James Skokna for touchdowns for the Red Devils.

“We have a lot of weapons all over the board,” said Contreras, who in addition found the end zone on a 17-yard scamper to make the score 28-0 midway through the second quarter. “And Patrick stepped up tonight, we got a big game from No. 2.

“The whole focus is going 1-0 each week and we got the W today and that’s what matters but overall, that is not how we had prepared to play.”

Skokna hauled in nine catches for 172 yards as the Red Devils (4-1) led 52-19 late in the third quarter after a 47-yard field goal by Micah Drescher.

“We had a handful of kids who came to play and work and Patrick was one of those,” said Hinsdale Central coach Brian Griffin, whose team was coming off an emotional 29-26 victory over Lyons. “Connors had a great game. I think we started believing the hype a little bit. We still have to figure some things out.

“But their QB (Downers Grove South sophomore James Sobkowiak) is a stud. They are going to be a hard out (if they make the playoffs), they are a good football team.”

Sobkowiak threw for 270 yards as the Mustangs (1-4) made things interesting late. He found Aidan Kanazawa for a pair of touchdowns, with Kanazawa totaling four receptions for 111 yards.

Running back Joseph Vieyra had 114 rushing yards and two TDs to go along with seven catches for 39 yards. Daniel Mensah and Vincent Junkas also scored on runs for DGS, who must run the table now to reach the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

“Every week is a playoff game for us now,” DGS coach Mark Molinari said. “Lose one and we are done. I think we are getting better on offense. Our running game is getting better, our offensive line is getting better. We felt like we were going to be able to run the ball and that set up the pass.”