Historical covers for May 31: A fish mystery

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 31. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century crime waves and the ending of a global conflict to the quiet, everyday moments of local communities.

1922: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The May 31, 1922, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a dramatic local crackdown, screaming the headline “UNCOVER FURTHER OPERATIONS OF AUTO THIEVES” alongside photos of suspects held in a major bond theft. The front page also honored the holiday spirit, reporting on an “IDEAL WEATHER GREETS CROWDS MEMORIAL DAY” parade. Nationally, the paper featured a speech warning of “SOME DANGEROUS TENDENCIES IN GOVERNMENT” by Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Floyd E. Thompson.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the shifting tides of World War II. The massive headline “Allied Gains in Okinawa, China” detailed the closing chapters of the Pacific theater, noting that Japan was rallying for a “Desperate Defense Of Her Homeland.” On the domestic front, the paper highlighted tragic holiday statistics with “64 Are Killed Over Holiday In Accidents,” while keeping a close eye on Washington politics regarding “EXPECT ACTION ON THREE NEW CABINET NOMINEES.”

1991: Northwest Herald

The May 31, 1991, Northwest Herald focused on an ecological mystery closer to home, leading with “A fish mystery” after Crystal Lake residents discovered scores of dead fish along the shoreline. In local government news, the paper tracked a literal treasure hunt in “Past remains hidden,” reporting that school officials had given up their search for an elusive 1958 time capsule. Meanwhile, a major local infrastructure debate was highlighted in “Last-ditch efforts for E-911 continue.”

2005: The Times-Press

Rounding out the collection, the May 31, 2005, edition of Streator’s The Times-Press focused on solemn community remembrance with the headline “Memorial Day turnout shows Streator remembers.” The front page also tackled state-level political friction with “Blago splits on gun bills,” detailing Governor Rod Blagojevich’s stance on firearm restrictions. Lower on the page, the paper captured a vital economic story for educators: “Lawmakers alter teacher pension plans.”