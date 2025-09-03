Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: St. Francis senior QB Brock Phillip

St. Francis senior quarterback Brock Phillip (gold jersey, center) is the Week 1 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. (Joshua Welge )

Brock Phillip may not have much varsity experience, but he has played quarterback ever since he started playing football in fourth grade.

He showed the moxie of a veteran on Thursday.

The St. Francis senior quarterback, in his debut with his new team and first varsity start after transferring from Geneva, made it a memorable one.

Phillip led two touchdown drives in the final seven minutes to rally St. Francis from 10 points down. Phillip’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Dario Milivojevic was the difference in a 38-34 win.

For the game, Phillip completed 19 of 26 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 38 yards and a score.

For his efforts, Phillip was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with sports editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: What did that win mean to yourself and your teammates?

Phillip: It meant a lot. We really needed that win to come out and start the season. Otherwise if we didn’t get the win we would have kind of been behind the eight ball. We needed it and it was really exciting to get that game-winning drive.

Welge: How did you hold your composure together when you guys were down 10 points in the fourth quarter, seven minutes left, time was ticking?

Phillip: This team has a lot of resilience. That is one of the good attributes about this team.

Welge: How have you been able to make the adjustment [after transferring from Geneva]? What did you do to get acclimated with these guys?

Phillip: Just training with them, practice. Practice makes perfect.

Welge: Why did you decide to come to St. Francis?

Phillip: Just more opportunities over here.

Welge: You played for a team last year that went to where you want to go this year [Geneva was Class 6A runner-up]. Is there anything you can tell the guys that you learned from that experience?

Phillip: Me being behind Tony [Chahino] last year, he was a huge influence on me, taught me a lot of stuff about being a quarterback and how to lead and what to do. I give him props for that.

Welge: Have you always played quarterback and if so how did you get started with it?

Phillip: I have. I was a soccer player before when I was little. I started playing football when I was in fourth grade. I was like hey dad, I don’t want to play soccer I want to play football. He sent me to a football camp and I haven’t looked back.

Welge: Any quarterbacks you like to watch at the next level?

Phillip: A few. I really like Aiden O’Connell of the Raiders, my quarterbacks coach has trained with him. I like some of the college quarterbacks right now.

Welge: Do you have a favorite team?

Phillip: I’m rooting for the Bears. Hopefully Caleb Williams pulls it together.

Welge: What’s your thoughts about the rest of the season? How do you guys keep it together during a tough schedule?

Phillip: We just have to stay humbled and stay motivated. Practice in and out each day.

Welge: What about your receivers? What’s it like throwing to these guys, one of the best groups around?

Phillip: I love it. They are amazing. All props to them, all props to my line giving me time to get them the ball.