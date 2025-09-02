Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season

St. Francis QB Brock Phillip is the Week 1 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season is here.

After 4,157 people voted, tallying 6,395 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Brock Phillip, QB, St. Francis

Team of the Week: Week 1, 2025

Quarterback

Brock Phillip, St. Francis

19 of 26 for 346 yards, 4 TDs, 6 carries for 38 yards, rushing TD

Kyson Francis, Milledgeville

Threw 3 TDs in a win over Amboy

Steven Armbruster, St. Rita

153 passing yards, three touchdowns (one rushing), and became the program’s all-time passing TD leader

Running Back

Kevin Bartolotta, Marist

180 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD run

Chase Hojnacki, Huntley

12 carries, 110 yards and 3 tds

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

Ran for 169 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries in 27-20 loss to Morris

Receiver

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg

10 catches, 181 yards, two TDs

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee

4 receptions, 92 yards, TD; 1 interception

Dario Milivojevic, St. Francis

6 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs, including game-winner

Offensive Line

Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge

Wolves rushed for 350 yards

Oliver Glover, Wheaton Warrenville South

Graded 93%, 2 pancake blocks, strong in pass protection, also 7-for-8 on PATs, and averaged 42 yards a punt

Defensive Line

Aidan Henning, Lincoln-Way Central

6 tackles, 3 TFL

Johnny Louise, Montini

3 tackles, including a sack, and a pass deflection on the game-ending interception, also two field goals and two extra points, and a 38-yard punt

Jaylen Torres, St. Francis

6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, sack

Rylan McNinch, Amboy

Had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown

Linebacker

Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central

6 tackles, 3 TFL

Eddie Scheel, Marist

8 total tackles (3 solo tackles) and one TFL against St. Rita

Ethan Hart, Prairie Ridge

2 TFLs, fumble recovery

Defensive Back

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara

2 interceptions; 2 receptions, 96 yards, TD

Laddie Asay, Montini

11 tackles, 5 of them for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble

Tommy Raschke, Peotone

2 interceptions, 1 for a TD

Josiah Mitchell, Sycamore

Had an interception inside the 10 to end a DeKalb drive early in a 22-21 win over DeKalb.