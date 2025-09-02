Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season is here.
After 4,157 people voted, tallying 6,395 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Brock Phillip, QB, St. Francis
Team of the Week: Week 1, 2025
Quarterback
Brock Phillip, St. Francis
19 of 26 for 346 yards, 4 TDs, 6 carries for 38 yards, rushing TD
Kyson Francis, Milledgeville
Threw 3 TDs in a win over Amboy
Steven Armbruster, St. Rita
153 passing yards, three touchdowns (one rushing), and became the program’s all-time passing TD leader
Running Back
Kevin Bartolotta, Marist
180 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD run
Chase Hojnacki, Huntley
12 carries, 110 yards and 3 tds
Ryan Kettman, Wilmington
Ran for 169 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries in 27-20 loss to Morris
Receiver
Ryan Franze, Johnsburg
10 catches, 181 yards, two TDs
Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee
4 receptions, 92 yards, TD; 1 interception
Dario Milivojevic, St. Francis
6 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs, including game-winner
Offensive Line
Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge
Wolves rushed for 350 yards
Oliver Glover, Wheaton Warrenville South
Graded 93%, 2 pancake blocks, strong in pass protection, also 7-for-8 on PATs, and averaged 42 yards a punt
Defensive Line
Aidan Henning, Lincoln-Way Central
6 tackles, 3 TFL
Johnny Louise, Montini
3 tackles, including a sack, and a pass deflection on the game-ending interception, also two field goals and two extra points, and a 38-yard punt
Jaylen Torres, St. Francis
6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, sack
Rylan McNinch, Amboy
Had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown
Linebacker
Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central
6 tackles, 3 TFL
Eddie Scheel, Marist
8 total tackles (3 solo tackles) and one TFL against St. Rita
Ethan Hart, Prairie Ridge
2 TFLs, fumble recovery
Defensive Back
Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara
2 interceptions; 2 receptions, 96 yards, TD
Laddie Asay, Montini
11 tackles, 5 of them for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble
Tommy Raschke, Peotone
2 interceptions, 1 for a TD
Josiah Mitchell, Sycamore
Had an interception inside the 10 to end a DeKalb drive early in a 22-21 win over DeKalb.