Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season

St. Francis QB Brock Phillip is the Week 1 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP

St. Francis QB Brock Phillip is the Week 1 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (John Sahly)

By John Sahly

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2025 season is here.

After 4,157 people voted, tallying 6,395 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Brock Phillip, QB, St. Francis

Team of the Week: Week 1, 2025

Quarterback

Brock Phillip, St. Francis

19 of 26 for 346 yards, 4 TDs, 6 carries for 38 yards, rushing TD

Kyson Francis, Milledgeville

Threw 3 TDs in a win over Amboy

Steven Armbruster, St. Rita

153 passing yards, three touchdowns (one rushing), and became the program’s all-time passing TD leader

Running Back

Kevin Bartolotta, Marist

180 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD run

Chase Hojnacki, Huntley

12 carries, 110 yards and 3 tds

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

Ran for 169 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries in 27-20 loss to Morris

Receiver

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg

10 catches, 181 yards, two TDs

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee

4 receptions, 92 yards, TD; 1 interception

Dario Milivojevic, St. Francis

6 catches, 120 yards, 2 TDs, including game-winner

Offensive Line

Ben Nystrom, Prairie Ridge

Wolves rushed for 350 yards

Oliver Glover, Wheaton Warrenville South

Graded 93%, 2 pancake blocks, strong in pass protection, also 7-for-8 on PATs, and averaged 42 yards a punt

Defensive Line

Aidan Henning, Lincoln-Way Central

6 tackles, 3 TFL

Johnny Louise, Montini

3 tackles, including a sack, and a pass deflection on the game-ending interception, also two field goals and two extra points, and a 38-yard punt

Jaylen Torres, St. Francis

6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, sack

Rylan McNinch, Amboy

Had a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown

Linebacker

Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central

6 tackles, 3 TFL

Eddie Scheel, Marist

8 total tackles (3 solo tackles) and one TFL against St. Rita

Ethan Hart, Prairie Ridge

2 TFLs, fumble recovery

Defensive Back

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara

2 interceptions; 2 receptions, 96 yards, TD

Laddie Asay, Montini

11 tackles, 5 of them for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble

Tommy Raschke, Peotone

2 interceptions, 1 for a TD

Josiah Mitchell, Sycamore

Had an interception inside the 10 to end a DeKalb drive early in a 22-21 win over DeKalb.

Friday Night DriveHigh School SportsHigh School FootballFND - DeKalb CountyFND - DuPage & Cook CountiesFND - Illinois ValleyFND - Kane CountyFND - KankakeeFND - Kendall CountyFND - Lake CountyFND - McHenry CountyFND - Ogle CountyFND - Sauk ValleyFND - Will & Grundy CountiesSt. Francis PrepsHuntley PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsJohnsburg PrepsWilmington PrepsKankakee PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsMcHenry County Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.