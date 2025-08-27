Bureau County 2025 Week 1 IHSA football previews

Princeton's Casey Etheridge and the Tigers will travel to Sterling Newman to kick off the 2025 season on Friday night. The Tigers won last year's 28-14 at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Note: Records reflect 2024 records

Three Rivers Conference

Princeton (10-2) at Newman (8-3)

When: Friday

About the Tigers: The Tigers enter the season with a chip on their shoulders having saw their streak of six straight conference championships snapped last year and falling in the 3A quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. They are reloading for another deep run behind senior captains Rhett Pearson and Owen Hartman, who anchor the offensive and defensive lines with QB Gavin Lanham and RBs Casey Etheridge and Common Green returning in the backfield. Lanham has gained the QB1 role after shining under pressure in last year’s quarterfinal. Etheridge rushed for 1,706 yards and 25 TDs last year and is on target to become the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County. Coach Ryan Pearson has focused the summer and preseason on the Comets, knowing it’s going to “be a tough game going to their place.” ... The Tigers have won five straight meetings over the Comets, including last year’s 28-14 win, and own a 10-7 series edge.

About the Comets: The Comets are the defending conference champions in the Three Rivers Rock and strongly favored to repeat. The Comets have seven returning seniors “that played a ton,” coach Mike LeMay said, including a lot of experience on the line, plus a strong core of juniors who saw action as sophomores. Senior Evan Bushman returns for his third year at QB, having thrown for just over 1,000 yards in each year. The Comets have picked up speedster Rylan Alvarado, a transfer from Morrison, who led off Class 1A state track titles in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Hall (2-7) at Orion (2-7)

When: Friday

About the Red Devils: Nick Sterling has taken over as head coach at his alma mater, looking to take the Red Devils back to their winning ways. Friday night will be a good start as the Red Devils seek their first win at Orion since the 2002 playoffs (31-6), which is their only win in nine meetings with the Chargers. The Red Devils return starters at most positions, including Dylan Glynn, Dylan Glynn (QB), Aiden Redcliff (RB/LB), Braden Curran, (RB/DB), Jack Curran (RB/DB) and Jacob Mongan (OL/DL).

About the Chargers: The Chargers bring back 17 returning starters, eight on offense, nine on defense, including third-year WR/DB Owen Voorhees and four-year stater Kale Fuller at QB. Fuller became Orion’s leading passer in his last game of junior year having thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 TDs as a sophomore. ... Orion holds an 8-1 series edge, including a 42-14 rout at Hall last year.

Friday Night Drive pick: Orion

Nonconference

Bureau Valley (4-5) at St. Bede (2-7)

When: Friday

About the Storm: The Pat Elder era is underway at Bureau Valley where the highly successful veteran coach has taken over as Storm coach. He has led three previous schools (Sherrard, Richmond-Burton, Ridgewood) to 18 playoff appearances in 23 years. BV has not made the playoffs since 2016 with a pair of close calls with 4-5 campaigns under former coach Mat Pistole. Junior Dane Stewart (RB/LB) is expected to make a big impact with a cast of returning players in seniors Tyce Barkman (RB/LB), Jacob Bolin (OL/DL), Brandon Carrington (WR/DB) and juniors Blake Foster (WR/DB) and Tucker Shane (RB/DB).

About the Bruins: The Bruins also have a new head coach as former assistant coach Jack Brady, a SBA alum and former Bruins quarterback, takes over. The new Bruins coach returns a number of key players from last year’s 2-7 squad including seniors Gino Ferrari (QB/DB), who threw for 731 yards, five touchdowns, Carson Riva (WR/DB), AJ Hermes (WR/DB), Traejon Rafferty (TE/LB), Jose Delatorre (WR/DB) and Weston Heersink (OL/DL), as well as juniors Landon Marquez (RB/LB), who rushed for 742 yards and six touchdowns on 164 carries, and Demian Baker (OL/DL). The Bruins won the final meeting between the two Three Rivers Conference rivals 31-20 at St. Bede in 2022. ... St. Bede departed for the Chicagoland Prairieland Conference in 2023, and Bureau Valley left the Three Rivers in 2024 in favor of the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland. The Bruins defeated the Storm in their last meeting, 31-20 in 2022.

Friday Night Drive pick: Bureau Valley

8-Man Association

Milledgeville (11-2) at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (12-1)

When: Friday

About the Missiles: The Missiles lost only to Polo before falling to A-L-O in the 8-Man Association state finals last year. That title game loss will fuel the Missiles’ motivation heading into the season opener.

About the Clippers: A-L-O beat the Missiles 42-14 to claim their second straight Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship. The Clippers have lost several key members of those teams, but return the talents of Jose Lopez (RB/LB), TE/DL Evan Flanagan (TE/DL), Trevor Stenzal (OL/DL), Cody Winn (WR/DB), Ryan McNinch (TE/DL) and Colt McCoy (RB/DB) along with members of an undefeated JV team.

Friday Night Drive pick: Amboy