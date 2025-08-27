2025 season preview: Scouting the Western Big 6 Conference

Team previews

Rock Island Alleman Pioneers

Coach: Tom Barber

2024 record: Did not compete

Schedule: Aug. 29 Walther Christian; Sept. 5 Dwight; Sept. 12 at Quincy; Sept. 19 Galesburg; Sept. 26 Rock Island; Oct. 3 at Sterling; Oct. 10 at Moline; Oct. 17 at Geneseo; Oct. 24 United Township

Worth noting: Varsity football returns to Alleman after not competing the last two seasons due to low numbers. First-year coach Tom Barber was previously offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Riverdale.

The Pioneers have not won more than one game since going 3-3 in the shortened season in 2020-21. That came after reaching the playoffs three straight seasons.

Barber’s top players on the team included seniors Adam VanMeighem (RB/DB), Kyle Holden (RB/LB) and Joe Alonso (TE/DB), along with juniors Kelly Honert (QB/LB) and Robbie Wolfe (OL/DL).

Galesburg Silver Streaks

Coach: Shawn Hickey

2024 record: 1-8, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 Dunlap; Sept. 5 at Limestone; Sept. 12 United Township; Sept. 19 at Alleman; Sept. 26 at Sterling; Oct. 3 Geneseo; Oct. 19 at Quincy; Oct. 17 Rock Island; Oct. 24 at Moline

Worth noting: Coach Hickey is in his second season coaching the team and should benefit from a full offseason of preparation. Galesburg has not reached the playoffs since an 8-3 season in 2016.

Hickey said the team’s top players include seniors Demetrius Watson (WR/DB), Drew Hickey (WR/OLB), Bradley Eaton (WR/DB), Lavant Ritenour (OL/LB) and Dallin Junous (OL/DL).

Geneseo Maple Leafs

Coach: Matthew Furlong

2024 record: 6-5, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rochelle, Sept. 5 Assumption; Sept. 12 Rock Island; Sept. 19 at Moline; Sept. 26 United Township; Oct. 3 at Galesburg; Oct. 19 Sterling; Oct. 17 Alleman; Oct. 24 at Quincy

Worth noting: This is the second season as head coach for Furlong, previously the defensive coordinator at powerhouse Cary-Grove. Senior quarterback Jackson McAvoy is back to run the read option and Kye Weinzierl returns at running back. The Maple Leafs entered the postseason in Class 4A last year as a No. 16 seed before beating No. 1 seed Chicago Sullivan 42-0.

Furlong’s other top seniors to watch include Carter Holke (TE/K), Lincoln Barnett (RB/DB) and Peyton Hofer (FB/LB).

Moline Maroons

Coach: Mike Morrissey

2024 record: 8-3, 5-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rockwood Summit (Mo.); Sept. 5 Sycamore; Sept. 12 at Sterling; Sept. 19 Geneseo; Sept. 26 at Quincy; Oct. 3 Rock Island; Oct. 10 vs. Alleman; Oct. 17 at United Township; Oct. 24 vs. Galesburg

Worth noting: Moline’s Browning Field is new and improved this season, featuring a turf field after 113 years of playing on grass. The Maroons return seven players on offense and defense. Morrissey listed his top players as seniors Moussa Mbengue (OL/DL), Drew Phelps (QB/WB/DB), Nolan Ducey (TE/DB), LaTorian Hill (OL/DL) and junior Eli Warren (RB/DB). DeAnthony Simpson was also a first-team all-Big 6 defender last season on the d-line.

The Maroons play Rockwood Summit again this season, this time on the road, after opening last season with a 41-40 win.

“We have one of the most competitive non-conference schedules since I’ve been here at Moline,” Morrissey said. “Really excited to see how we handle those games early on to set ourselves up for conference play.”

Quincy Blue Devils

Coach: Rick Little

2024 record: 11-1, 6-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 Booneville (Mo.); Sept. 5 at Alton; Sept. 12 Alleman; Sept. 19 at Rock Island; Sept. 26 Moline; Oct. 3 at United Township; Oct. 10 Galesburg; Oct. 17 at Sterling, Oct. 24 Geneseo

Worth noting: The Blue Devils have won 21 straight regular season games. But the two-time defending conference champions will look much different after losing Big 6 MVP and all-state, record-setting quarterback Bradyn Little. His top targets also graduated, but senior left tackle Todd Smith returns to lead the offensive line. Former Quincy Notre Dame quarterback Hunter Schuckman looks to be in the mix as signal-caller after transferring, along with Sawyer Harshberger.

Senior middle linebacker Ben Schlep returns to help lead the defense after he was an all-Big 6 first-team defender last season.

Rock Island Rocks

Coach: Fritz Dieudonné

2024 record: 1-8, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 Kaneland; Sept. 5 at Dunlap; Sept. 12 at Geneseo, Sept. 19 Quincy; Sept. 26 at Alleman; Oct. 3 at Moline; Oct. 10 United Township; Oct. 17 at Galesburg; Oct. 24 Sterling

Worth noting: The Rocks have struggled in recent years, especially on defense, and have not reached the playoffs since a 6-4 finish in the 2021-22 season.

Rocky’s leading rusher in Big 6 play last season, Temar Hudson, returns as one of the team’s returning seniors. Dieudonné also listed senior Avian Thomas (WR/DB), along with junior Myles Duster (QB) and sophomore Je’Mier McDaniel (OL/DL) as some of his top players this season.

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Jonathan Schlemmer

2024 record: 5-5, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Metamora; Sept. 5 Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville; Sept. 12 Moline; Sept. 19 at United Township; Sept. 26 Galesburg; Oct. 3 vs. Alleman; Oct. 10 at Geneseo; Oct. 17 Quincy; Oct. 24 at Rock Island

Worth noting: The Golden Warriors will look for new players to step up on offense after the graduation of QB Drew Nettleton and his top wide receiver and playmaker Kaedon Phillips. Quincy Maas returns after being the team’s second-leading WR last season, and senior kicker Ryan Gebhardt should be a reliable weapon on special teams after setting the team’s career field goal record.

Senior DE/RB Wyatt Cassens returns after leading the team with 3.5 sacks last season. Deseo Ibarra-Castillo also returns for his sophomore season after 41 tackles last year for a defense that allowed 14 points or fewer in five games. Coach Schlemmer also listed junior lineman AJ Coleman as among his top returning players.

United Township Panthers

Coach: Nick Welch

2024 record: 4-5, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 LaSalle-Peru; Sept. 5 Chicago Noble/Muchin; Sept. 12 at Galesburg; Sept. 19 Sterling; Sept. 26 at Geneseo; Oct. 3 Quincy; Oct. 10 at Rock Island, Oct. 17 Moline, Oct. 24 at Alleman

Worth noting: This could be the year the Panthers finally snap their 24-year playoff drought with 17 players back with starting experience. That includes three all-Big 6 first-team selections in seniors Eli Oppenheimer (OL/DL) and Tristan Wallarab (OL/DL) and junior Leo Sim (DB/RB).

Senior Isaiah Navarrete (RB/DB) was also second-team all-Big 6. Welch also listed Rowan Kallal (TE/DL) and Jasiah Massey (WR/DB) as two other senior players to watch.

6 players to watch

Todd Smith, Quincy, sr., LT: One of two returning all-Big 6 first-team selections on offense, he has been a wall protecting the blind side for the two-time defending conference champions. Smith is a Lindenwood recruit.

Jasiah Massey, United Township, sr., WR/DB: He is the conference’s top returning receiver after 306 yards and three touchdowns last year in Big 6 play.

Kye Weinzierl, Geneseo, sr., RB/LB: He ran for over 800 yards and nearly 200 receiving last season, also averaging 10.9 yards per carry with 459 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns in conference play. Also a returning first-team all-conference pick on defense.

Wyatt Cassens, Sterling, sr., DE/RB: Cassens was a first-team pick on defense last season and led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Marc Cary, Moline, jr., RB: Cary was Moline’s leading rusher last season in Big 6 play with 532 yards and five TDs on 69 carries. He and Eli Warren look to provide a strong 1-2 punch at tailback again this season.

Isaiah Navarrete, United Township, sr., RB/DB: He is another top returning rusher in the conference after running for 471 yards and five TDs last season in Big 6 play.

5 can’t-miss matchups

Week 1 - Walther Christian at Alleman: This is the first look at an Alleman team that is back in the Big 6 after not fielding a varsity team the last two seasons. Tom Barber is in his first year with the Pioneers after serving as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Riverdale.

Week 2 - Davenport Assumption at Geneseo: An intriguing nonconference tilt, this is the first matchup between Assumption and Geneseo and the only game in the Big 6 featuring a team from Illinois and a team from Iowa. Both programs have successful traditions and state trophies in the case.

Week 5 - Moline at Quincy: Quincy is coming off a state quarterfinal appearance in Class 7A, but the two-time defending Big 6 champions lost some firepower to graduation, including QB Bradyn Little, who re-wrote the school record-book passing the ball. Moline’s only Big 6 loss last season was to Quincy.

Week 6 - Rock Island at Moline: While the Maroons have dominated the matchup in recent years, it remains one of the oldest rivalries in the state. Both teams have been playing football for over 125 years with the matchup going back and forth throughout the years. Moline won 37-12 last season.

Week 7 - Sterling at Geneseo: The matchup of former NIB-12 and NCIC opponents has plenty of history. Sterling leads the all-time series 36-23. The Warriors have won the past 10 matchups, but the past two have been close, defensive struggles. Sterling won 13-6 last season and 13-3 the season before.

United Township’s Isaiah Navarrete runs against Sterling during a 2024 game at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)