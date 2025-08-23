2025 season preview: Scouting the Northwest Upstate Illini conference

Team previews

Dakota Indians

Coach: Eric Didesch

2024 record: 0-9, 0-8

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Du-Pec, Sept. 5 Forreston; Sept. 12 at Stockton; Sept. 19 Lena-Winslow; Sept. 26 Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 3 at Fulton; Oct. 10 Morrison; Oct. 17 at Galena; Oct. 24 Eastland-Pearl City.

Worth noting: The Indians are coming off an 0-9 season in which they were shut out the first four games. They gave up an average of 62 points per game and fell to Stockton 104-40. They last reached the playoffs in 2022 when they finished 7-5.

Coach: Jared McNutt

2024 record: 7-3, 6-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Fulton; Sept. 5 at Morrison; Sept. 12 Galena; Sept. 19 at Fennimore (Wisc.); Sept. 26 at Du-Pec; Oct. 3 Forreston; Oct. 10 at Stockton; Oct. 17 Lena-Winslow; Oct. 24 at Dakota

Worth noting: The Wildcatz took third in the conference last year and had their best season since they went 12-1 in 2018. They lost all-conference quarterback and utility player Adam Awender to graduation, but return senior standouts Zy Haverland (TE/OLB), Will Birchen (LB/OL), Draven Zier (RB/DB), Teigan Dyson (OL/DL) and Brody Voegeli (OL/DL).

Durand-Pecatonica Riverman

Coach: Kyle DeMus

2024 record: 10-2, 7-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Dakota; Sept. 5 at Fulton; Sept. 12 Morrison; Sept. 19 at Galena; Sept. 26 E-PC; Oct. 3 Byron; Oct. 10 at Forreston; Oct. 17 Stockton; Oct. 24 at Lena-Winslow

Worth noting: This is Du-Pec’s last year in the NUIC before moving to the Big Northern Conference. Losing two all-staters to graduation in QB Cooper Hoffman and WR Jaxon Diedrich, the Rivermen won 10 games for the first time as a co-op last season. They reached the quarterfinals in Class 3A. Coach Kyle DeMus says he looks forward to the team settling into its own identity.

Among Du-Pec’s top returners, Justin Anderson was a first-team all-NUIC linebacker and Dylan White was a first-team center last season.

“This is the most player-led team I’ve been around at the high school level. They are unselfish and committed to each other,” DeMus said. “Our expectation remains the same - compete for the NUIC championship and [go] deep into the playoffs.”

Forreston Cardinals

Coach: Kenyon Janicke

2024 record: 2-7, 1-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 Lena-Winslow; Sept. 5 at Dakota; Sept. 12 Fulton; Sept. 19 at Morrison; Sept. 26 Galena; Oct. 3 at E-PC; Oct. 10 Du-Pec; Oct. 18 at LeRoy; Oct. 24 at Stockton

Worth noting: The Cardinals had their first losing season since 2009 last season due to some youth and inexperience. But Forreston brings back 10 starters on offense and eight on defense.

Coach Janicke says Hunter DeWall (OL/DL), Brady Gill (QB/DB), Brady Zipse (OL/DL), Jonathan Milnes (RB/LB) and Mickey Probst (RB/DB) are among his best players this season.

“It is clear we did not meet our expectations last season,” Janicke said. “As a result, we have had a resurgence of energy and commitment since last November, especially with our senior leaders. We have a group of kids who are looking to redeem themselves and once again earn a spot in the Class 1A playoff bracket.”

Fulton Steamers

Coach: Patrick Lower

2024 record: 4-5, 3-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at E-PC; Sept. 5 Du-Pec; Sept. 12 at Forreston; Sept. 19 Stockton; Sept. 26 at Lena-Winslow; Oct. 3 Dakota; Oct. 10 Hazel Green Southwestern (Wisc.); Oct. 17 at Morrison; Oct. 24 Galena

Worth noting: Coach Lower is just five wins away from his 100th victory in his 19th season. The Steamers fell just short last season of reaching the playoffs for the eighth straight time. Braedon Meyers stepped up late at QB the last three games, throwing for over 600 yards and 11 TDs. Coach Lower says Mason Kuebel (RB/DL), Jonah Lutz (RB/DB), Landon Boonstra (OL) and Kody Schipper (OL) are also among his top players this season. Landen Leu is also a returning starting WR/DB who is 6-foot-4. The Steamers return seven starters on offense and six on defense.

“We are fortunate this year to have a real good mix of veteran players and some young players mixed in,” Lower said. “I am excited to see what transpires with our lineups on both sides of the ball as we feel very comfortable with depth at a lot of positions.”

Galena Pirates

Coach: Kyle Knight

2024 record: 7-5, 4-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Morrison; Sept. 5 Benton (Wisc.); Sept. 12 at E-PC; Sept. 19 Du-Pec; Sept. 26 at Forreston; Oct. 3 Stockton; Oct. 10 at Lena-Winslow; Oct. 17 Dakota; Oct. 24 at Fulton

Worth noting: The Pirates reached the playoffs for the first time since 2021 last season. First-team all-NUIC receiver Owen Hefel and QB/defensive back Roman Romer are among Galena’s top returning players. Coach Knight also listed Gus Nack (OL/LB), Juan Dorantes (OL/DL) and Drew Koenigs (TE/DE) as players to watch for.

Lena-Winslow Panthers

Coach: Ric Arand

2024 record: 13-1, 8-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Forreston; Sept. 5 Stockton; Sept. 12 at Rochelle; Sept. 19 at Dakota; Sept. 26 Fulton; Oct. 3 at Morrison; Oct. 10 Galena; Oct. 17 at E-PC; Oct. 24 Pecatonica

Worth noting: The Panthers have been a powerhouse in Class 1A, taking home six state titles since 2010 and placing second the last two years. They return a three-headed monster in the backfield with Alec Schlichting, Aiden Wild and Koby Kearns. Schlichting and Wild combined for over 3,330 yards rushing with 49 touchdowns.

Coach Arand also listed Ganon Dunker (OL/DL) and Miles Mahon (TE/LB) as among his top players.

Morrison Mustangs

Coach: Nathan Vandermyde

2024 record: 3-6, 2-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Galena; Sept. 5 E-PC; Sept. 12 at Du-Pec’ Sept. 19 Forreston; Sept. 26 at Stockton; Oct. 3 Lena-Winslow; Oct. 10 at Dakota; Oct. 17 vs. Fulton, Oct. 24 Ottawa Marquette

Worth noting: The Mustangs are looking for better results in their second season in the NUIC. Morrison returns a speedy backfield led by state track champions Brady Anderson and Levi Milder, along with a returning second-team all-NUIC linebacker in Noah Robbins.

Vandermyde also listed seniors Collin Renkes (WR/LB) and Carson White (QB/DB) as his top returning players.

Stockton Blackhawks

Coach: Sean Downey

2024 record: 7-4, 5-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Benton (Wisc.); Sept. 5 at Lena-Winslow, Sept. 12 Dakota; Sept. 19 at Fulton; Sept. 26 Morrison; Oct. 3 at Galena; Oct. 10 E-PC; Oct. 17 at Du-Pec; Oct. 24 Forreston

Worth noting: The Blackhawks look to have high expectations with nine starters back on offense and 10 starters back on defense.

Coach Downey says his top returning players are Jeremiah Luke (OL/DL), Mark Detweiler (RB/LB), Eli Larson (TE/OLB), Carter Blair (RB/DB) and Jack Mensendike (RB/LB).

“We hope to be competitive in our conference, which is always one of the best in the state,” Downey said. “Le-win is the favorite in our conference until someone beats them.”

5 players to watch

Alec Schlicting, Lena-Winslow, sr., RB/DB: The returning first-team all-NUIC selection and state track medalist broke out last season with a 287-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 44-13 win over Fulton and finished with 1,972 yards and 27 TDs.

Aiden Wild, Lena-Winslow, sr., RB/DL: Another returning first-team all-conference tailback for L-W, Wild ran for 1,393 yards and 22 TDs as a junior.

Justin Anderson, Du-Pec, sr., LB/OL: A returning first-team all-conference pick at linebacker, Anderson helped the Rivermen eclipse 10 wins as a co-op for the first time.

Eli Larson, Stockton, sr., OLB/TE: An honorable mention all-stater last season at defensive line, he was also a leading receiver as an all-conference tight end.

Zy Haverland, E-PC, sr., TE/OLB: At 6-foot-4, Haverland was an all-conference tight end, linebacker and punter for a Wildcatz team that took a big step up last season.

6 games to watch

Week 2 - Stockton at Lena-Winslow: The reigning conference champions and Class 1A powerhouse plays Stockton in its home opener. The Blackhawks return nine starters on offense and 10 starters on defense. The Panthers beat Stockton 44-14 in the second round of the playoffs last season en route to taking second in the state. Stockton could be primed for a breakout season and this will be a big test.

Week 3 - Fulton at Forreston: Two teams that had rare down years by missing the playoffs last season, each will be hungry to get back to the postseason and show that last year was not the norm. Fulton beat Forreston 28-0 to open the season a year ago.

Week 6 - Byron at Du-Pec: Du-Pec, which only lost to Lena-Winslow in the regular season last year, gets a strong matchup against a future conference foe and a fellow playoff qualifier in Class 3A. The two-time defending Big Northern Conference champion Tigers have just three losses in the past four seasons. They were a No. 1 seed last season before falling 14-13 to eventual 3A champion Montini in the second round of the playoffs.

Week 7 - Lena-Winslow at E-PC: The Wildcatz took third in the NUIC last season, losing only to Lena-Winslow and Du-Pec in the regular season. Le-Win remains the team to beat in the conference, so this matchup is a big one if the Cougars want to make some noise in the conference standings.

Week 8 - Fulton at Morrison: This is the second year of the return of the battle for the Wooden Shoe with both teams playing in the NUIC. Fulton won last year’s matchup 41-7 on senior night to send the Mustangs to a 3-6 finish in their first season in the league. Morrison leads the all-time series 50-30-5.

Week 9 - Du-Pec at Lena-Winslow: The top two teams in last year’s standings don’t meet until the final week of the season. Le-Win took last year’s matchup 46-22 in Week 6. Du-Pec has not beaten the Panthers since a 30-24 win in the 2021 season.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)