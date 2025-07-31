Illinois State University renames football field Jay and Lori Bergman Field

Members of the Montini Catholic football team hoist the 2024 Class 3A state football championship trophy at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Illinois State University has announced it is renaming the playing surface at Hancock Stadium after longtime suporters Jay and Lori Bergman. (Scott Anderson)

Late last week, the Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved renaming the playing surface at its football facility, Hancock Stadium, to the Jay and Lori Bergman Field.

The board approved the designation at its regular meeting held July 25 in recognition of Jay Bergman’s significant financial support and his more than 30 years of service to the university while serving as a member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees and the Foundation Board of Directors.

After hosting the Illinois High School Association’s first state championship games in 1974 through 1998, Hancock Stadium regained the rights to host the state’s high school championships in 2023.

New logos will be affixed to the turf at Hancock Stadium in Normal to commemorate the naming, and new signage will be posted outside the ticket booth on the east side of the stadium this fall during Redbirds football home games.

“My late wife Lori and I have been ISU football fans for decades,” Bergman said. “We are very honored to have the field at Hancock Stadium named after us.”

Bergman graduated from Illinois State in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was later appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2003, where he became the longest serving member, ending his tenure in 2017. He also served on the University’s Foundation Board of Directors and was a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Bergman was inducted into the Illinois State University College of Business Hall of Fame in February 2019 and was honored in 2020 with the University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

“Jay has been a fixture at Illinois State University and has been incredibly gracious with his time and talents over the years,” Illinois State Director of Athletics Jeri Beggs said. “Whether it be his work as a longtime member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees, his time on the Foundation Board of Directors or his 11 years on the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Jay has been a dedicated advocate for Illinois State University.

“His contributions to athletics further demonstrates Jay’s commitment to a lasting impact on our athletics department and the student-athletes who will benefit from the support. We thank Jay for his continued generosity and passion for Redbird Athletics and its future.”

“We are extremely appreciative of Jay and his late wife Lori’s support,” Illinois State head football coach Brock Spack said. “They have been longtime fans of our program, and we are proud to have their names on the turf at Hancock Stadium.

“This gesture will help our athletic department and football program for years to come.”

Hancock Stadium was dedicated in 1963 and has served as the home of Redbirds football in addition to being the site of the IHSA’s state championship games, the home of University High School football and host to several community events including the annual Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games.

With a capacity nearly 13,000, the facility was renovated in 2013.