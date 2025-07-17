Downers Grove North’s Oliver Thulin, third brother to play football, set to make his mark as two-way standout

Downers Grove North senior Oliver Thulin has a good grasp of the recent history of the football program.

Thulin is the third brother to play football for Downers Grove North. All three brothers have played an integral part in the rise in the program, which included a runner-up finish in Class 7A in 2023.

Now, Thulin is set to make a bigger mark in the program after watching brothers Owen and Ethan etch their name into program history with their inspiring and hard-nosed play to go with impressive statistics. His younger sister, Campbell, is a junior guard for the Trojans’ girls basketball team with Division I college potential.

“My brothers and I have been able to have a lot of success and it’s has been so much fun for our family,” Thulin said. “I definitely want to end our era here at Downers Grove North with a special season to remember.”

Set to play wide receiver and defensive back, Thulin is a key cog for the Trojans because of his experience in the program and leadership ability. As a junior, Thulin caught 55 passes for 650 yards and six touchdowns.

“Oliver is going to play both plays and we’re going to use him the best we can,” Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said. “He’s physical, makes plays when we need him to and is a great competitor.

Thulin, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, said he’s been hitting his workouts hard to prepare for the grind of playing both ways, plus dealing with a difficult schedule amid high expectations with quarterback Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, leading a high-powered offense. Lansu passed for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns and tossed just two interceptions last season.

“As a player, I’ve had to pick up two new positions in safety and punter, so it’s been a grind with those,” Thulin said. “We’re looking forward to the season and a very good test in Week 1 against Morgan Park. As a team, we took our offseason to another level, whether that’s in the weight room or skill work.

“I’m pumped to see how much better we will be on the field.”

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Caden Chiarelli (4) runs with the ball during a 2024 football game between Glenbard West and Downers Grove North. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove North senior Caden Chiarelli is a player with tremendous upside for the Trojans. He made his mark all over the field, recording 74 tackles, intercepting five passes, forcing three fumbles, rushing for 300 yards and six touchdowns.

Chiarelli said he has learned a lot through his time on the varsity, mainly his desire to be a complete player.

“Last season was a blast and full of awesome memories,” Chiarelli said. “The seniors from last season motivated me going into summer camp and into this season. Football is a very fun sport. I’ve been playing all my life and that has helped me to understand the game and allow me to move fast and freely.

“I want to be on the field at all times and wish to play every second. I’m extremely excited for this season. I plan on leaving nothing behind and leaving it all on the field.”

Horeni said Chiarelli is a special player in his program.

“Caden was our second leading tackler last year, played a little running back and also punt returner,” Horeni said. “He’s a little undersized, but his heart and physicality are not undersized. He’s not afraid of anything. He will play more of an active role on offense. He’s a quiet and steady guy who wants to play the entire game. He’s what you want in a football player, when you design a high school football player.”