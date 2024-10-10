Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Lake Park wide receiver Niko Menos

Having a big game against a rival school is always a great way to establish some confidence heading into the latter half of the season.

And in a Week 6 matchup against Glenbard North, that’s exactly what happened for Lake Park wide out Niko Menos. The junior finished the game with six catches for 132 and three touchdowns from 19, 35 and 58 yards out to help the Lancers to a 29-21 victory to retain the Stratford Cup.

For his efforts, Menos was selected as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

FND: What’s the feeling of being named the Team of the Week MVP?

Menos: It really just feels amazing. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. All the hard work I put in through practice is because of them. They really pushed me throughout the week and helped me become who I am.

FND: How did it feel playing a big role in defeating a rival school like Glenbard North?

Menos: That was a real amazing feeling. We had three tough losses to start DuKane Conference play and we knew we had to bounce back big time because playoffs are on the line and we have three games left. We’re laser-focused at practice right now and looking for those final two wins, but that game was amazing.

FND: How have you felt about your play in your first full season on the team?

Menos: It’s been great. If it wasn’t for my teammates, I really wouldn’t be here. My quarterback, George Tzamouranis and I have been putting in the work all offseason, and he’s been really stepping up in these games when we need him and being a team player. And if it wasn’t for our offensive lineman, nothing would be possible without them. We’re a great team and we like to keep our team bond here.

Lake Park's Niko Menos (Photo Provided by Chris Kirkpatrick)

FND: With three games left in the season, what’s your goal for this team?

Menos: We know this upcoming game against Wheaton Warrenville South is going to be hard. We’ve been game-planning for it all week that we’re just going to stop them and hopefully win that game and pull through a win in one of our final two games.

FND: Favorite pre-game meal?

Menos: I always go to Jersey Mike’s and get a club sub with jalapeños on it.

FND: What’s your favorite pre-game hype song?

Menos: I usually turn on “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.

FND: Any other superstitions?

Menos: The day before a game, I always go under my friend and teammate Joey Michelini’s cold plunge and sit in it for 10 minutes to get the body refreshed for the next day.

FND: Who is your favorite wide receiver to watch in the NFL right now?

Menos: I’d say my favorite player to watch right now is Justin Jefferson. I try to be like him, but I’m nowhere near that level right now. Got to put in the work to try at least.

FND: Favorite NFL team?

Menos: I grew up in Chicago, so I’ve got to go with the Bears.

FND: How do you feel Caleb Williams has been so far?

Menos: At first when I heard we got Caleb Williams, I was just shocked. I saw him start practicing with them and thought there could be something big there. I was low-key hoping that we kept Justin Fields and and drafted Marvin Harrison Jr., but you can’t really go wrong with Caleb Williams right now.