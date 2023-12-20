Princeton’s Payne Miller signs with Western Illinois, fulfills lifelong dream

Princeton senior Payne Miller signed to play football on a full-ride school for Western Illinois University Wednesday morning. Joining Miller for his signing are (front row from left) his mother, Jenn Linsey and dad, Pau Miller; and (back row) his aunt Carri Bonine, girlfriend Samantha Woolley, cousin Randy Dalrymple, brother-in-law RK Maloy and niece Braelyn Maloy. (Photo provided)

Christmas came early for Payne Miller.

The Princeton High School senior signed a full-ride scholarship offer to play Division I football for Western Illinois University in front of family, friends and teammates Wednesday morning at PHS.

“Making it official today has just made things feel all the more real. I have wanted to play at the highest level I could ever since I was younger. Signing today just really solidifies that feeling of pushing there,” Miller said.

Miller was an IHSFCA All-State selection as both an offensive and defensive lineman, helping lead the Tigers to their fourth straight quarterfinal playoff appearance and sixth straight Three Rivers East championship. He was also a two-way unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection and named as Player of the Year for the BCR and NewsTribune.

Having made multiple college visits and receiving an offer from Lindenwood University, a new Div. 1 program, Miller said Western just felt like the rest place from the start.

“When I stepped on campus there was a lightness I guess you could say in me that I could just feel that I was where I wanted to be. And of course they have a great Ag program,” he said.

PHS coach Ryan Pearson was pleased to see Miller’s dreams come true and hard work pay off.

“It’s truly exciting for all parties involved,” he said. “Any time you see a young man get his education paid for to play the game they love, you can’t ask for more than that. Payne has worked his tail off to get to this point. I’m truly happy for him and his family.”

There was just a little uneasiness in Miller’s path to Western. Myers Hendrickson was dismissed as head coach on Nov. 19. Miller credited Brandon Kreczmer, formerly head coach at Sterling Newman, who was serving as interim head coach for Western, for making reassurances that it would all work out.

Joe Davis was subsequently brought in as the Leathernecks head coach on Dec. 13.

“When they changed coaches, yeah I was pretty nervous, but coach Kreczmer, man is he good. He held it all down and came right back and made sure we knew what was going on and what to expect,” Miller said.

“Overall, it’s been weird every now and again, but here we are.”

Davis said Miller, who was one of five players Western signed Wednesday, is just the kind of player the Leathernecks want.

“Payne is a successful multi-sport athlete that has the strength and physicality we want from our front 4 in our new structure,” Davis said.

Western did not win a game in the two seasons that Hendrickson spent as head coach, compiling an 0-22 overall record.