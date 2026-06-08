Montini 3-star OL Gavin Ericson-Staton flips commitment to Illinois

Montini's Gavin Ericson-Staton has played all five positions on the offensive line over his two varsity seasons with the Broncos. (Gavin Ericson-Staton)

Montini three-star offensive lineman Gavin Ericson-Staton, who was an All-CCL/ESCC selection in 2025, announced his commitment to the University of Illinois on social media Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle had committed to Iowa State on April 11 before flipping to the Illini.

He made an official visit to Illinois on June 5.

Ericson-Staton is the No. 3-ranked interior offensive line prospect and the No. 39 overall prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. As a junior, Ericson-Staton started at right tackle, helping Montini to a perfect 14-0 record and the IHSA Class 4A state championship. The Broncos posted 5,827 yards and 73 touchdowns.

A state medalist in wrestling, Ericson-Staton will likely shift to left tackle during his senior football season. Ericson-Staton, who’s played all five positions on the offensive line, helped Montini finish 12-2 and win the Class 3A state championship during his sophomore season.