Sterling QB competition a 3-horse race: ‘As wide-open as we’ve ever had’

STERLING – As summer heats up in late July, so does the quarterback competition at Sterling football camp.

Through the first week-and-a-half of 7-on-7s and camp, it’s been a three-horse race for the starting job.

The contenders so far? Senior Cale Ledergerber and junior Joe Holcomb – two converted running backs/receivers – and junior Drew Nettleton, last year’s third-string quarterback.

As the 2023 season draws nearer, the quarterback depth chart will come into focus. Right now, the starting job is anyone’s to win.

“What is it, the 20th today? And I don’t know if I’ve got a good answer for you yet. We’ve got three kids competing, and we think three different kids bring different skill sets to the table,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said at a three-team 7-on-7 with Dixon and Newman on Thursday. “I don’t necessarily have a good answer. It’s not like I’m trying to hide anything, there’s just a lot of competition left. And getting into fall camp, there’s going to be guys competing for that job. Being this late in the summer, it’s as wide-open as we’ve ever had. We’ve still got time to figure some things out, but there’s nothing there yet.”

A Sterling receiver catches the ball against Newman during 7-on-7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Last year, the Golden Warriors relied heavily on two senior quarterbacks: Kael Ryan, a Class 5A IHSFCA All-State selection and Western Big 6 MVP, and JP Schilling, an all-Western Big 6 first-team selection.

Ryan rushed for 1,178 yards and 22 touchdowns on 154 carries, and was 36-for-68 passing for 387 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions last year.

Schilling went 50-for-80 passing for 680 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed for 641 yards and 12 touchdowns on 124 carries.

Suffice to say, replacing them will not be easy.

“Those are two special, special high school players. They brought not only the physical attributes of being able to run the ball, being able to scramble, kind of get out of some sticky situations, but they both led on the field,” Schlemmer said. “And Kael, a little bit more of a running guy, but both guys played both ways, so they’re going to be hard to replace. But we have good kids that are coming back up. Some of the intangibles that both of those guys had, it’s not something I coach. It’s just what they were born with. They worked hard to get their skill sets and get the things that they needed to get, but they’re tough ones to replace.”

The starting quarterback job, wide open as it is, could come down to who is the most efficient passer. Decision-making will also influence the choice, and running ability could separate one from the rest.

“We have three people in the quarterback competition right now. It’s a pretty good competition,” Ledergerber said. “I’ll definitely have to complete like 50% or more [of my passes] to have the starting job, passing-wise, anyway. We have some pretty good quarterbacks in the quarterback room.”

“I’ve thought it’s been really good. It’s been a really tough competition, too, because Cale and Joe, they’re both really good players,” Nettleton said. “So it’s been really difficult, but I think to win that, I’ll just have to complete more passes, make better reads and better decisions overall.”

“It’ll definitely take determination [to win the job],” Holcomb said. “We have a lot of people coming in at quarterback.”

Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer leads his team against Newman during 7-on-7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Roscoe Eades Stadium. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Each quarterback could add a different dimension to the offense. Nettleton, a varsity baseball pitcher and shortstop, is the most polished passer of the three. Ledergerber and Holcomb are dangerous runners; their 4x200 relay team won the Class 2A Illinois Top Times indoor state track & field championship in March, then earned fourth- and sixth-place medals in 4x200 and 4x100 at the IHSA outdoor state meet in May.

Schlemmer is intrigued by all three.

“Cale Ledergerber, he’ll be a senior. He played running back for us the last couple of years, and the kid can really, really, really scoot, man,” Schlemmer said. “He’s a good-looking athlete, he runs really well, he’s good in open space. I think he’s working on some things as far as he just hasn’t played quarterback ever before. The reads in the pass games and certain things like that, they’re going to come, it just takes time. And it doesn’t always happen immediately.

“Drew Nettleton, who’s a junior – we think he throws the ball really well, and he’s got a pretty good understanding of our pass scheme and what we’re trying to do. So he does a good job with that.

“And then Joe Holcomb, who’s kind of played receiver/running back before, he’s just such a dynamic athlete, and he’s a smart kid. And once things start slowing down for him, we think he can be really, really good.”

As a converted running back/receiver, Ledergerber is still developing as a passer. But that previous experience, although at different positions, is coming in handy.

“I never played quarterback when I was younger, but playing receiver and running back helps a lot because I already know some of the reads for run plays,” Ledergerber said. “And then it helps with knowing what the DBs are going to do on pass plays.”

In the wake of the senior departures at quarterback – as well as running backs Antonio Tablante and AJ Kested – Sterling has big production and leadership voids to fill. To reach its lofty goals this season, the seniors will need to rise to the occasion.

“Definitely leadership, someone needs to take control,” Holcomb said. “Some seniors need to step up and lead the team, for sure.”

“We definitely have to have some people step up as vocal leaders in practice and on the field during games,” Ledergerber said.