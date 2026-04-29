Toby Moore: Much to learn from Japanese legend

According to Japanese legend, Amakuni Yasutsuna did not live in a peaceful age. He lived around 700 AD, before the samurai age that people usually imagine. Ancient Japan was still hard, violent and unsettled. The emperor’s government was trying to tighten its rule over the land, and armed men were sent out to enforce it.

In the generations around Amakuni, fighting on the northern frontier would trouble that government again and again. In a world like that, a sword was everything. It was the thin line between coming home alive and not coming home at all.

Amakuni was a swordsmith in Yamato, the heart of early imperial Japan. One day, legend says, he stood beside his son, Amakura, and watched the emperor’s warriors return from battle. Usually, they passed with pride, but this time, something was wrong. The men came back worn down, and many of the swords at their sides were broken. Some accounts say half the blades had failed.

To a man who made weapons for a living, that was not just bad workmanship. It was shame. It meant his hands had failed men in the moment they needed steel most. The legend says the emperor did not even look at him. That silence cut deeper than any insult.

Picture the sick drop in his stomach. The replay of every mistake. A man can survive being doubted. But failing at the one thing he believes he was born to do – that can break him, or remake him.

Amakuni chose the second path.

He and his son locked themselves inside their forge. When skill no longer felt like enough, they turned to the kami, the sacred powers of Japan’s old Shinto faith. They washed, bowed, offered rice, salt and sake, and prayed for wisdom. Then they went back to the fire.

Amakuni had nothing left but desperation, discipline and the refusal to fail the same way twice. He studied the broken blades. He searched for the reason they snapped. He worked the steel again and again, heating it, hammering it, folding it, chasing the balance every maker wants and few ever find: a blade hard enough to cut, but strong enough not to shatter.

Out of that struggle came something new. Thirty-one days later, legend says, Amakuni and his son stepped out carrying a blade unlike the old straight swords of the time. It was curved. Single-edged. Leaner. Deadlier. Not yet the classic katana of later centuries, but the legendary ancestor of the Japanese sword that would one day become famous worldwide.

And people laughed.

First, you fail. Then you change. Then people mock the very change that may save you. They said that was not how swords were made. They said he had lost his mind. But every breakthrough looks foolish to people who are still loyal to the old mistake.

Then came the test.

The warriors rode out again. The legend never names the battle. Real history cannot fill in every blank. The men returned. The blades were counted. One by one, the swords made by Amakuni and his son were examined.

None were broken.

The emperor is said to have praised him at last. Whether those exact words were spoken matters less than what they mean. Amakuni turned humiliation into mastery. He let failure teach him, harden him and drive him forward until the thing that once shamed him became the thing that set him apart.

Most of us will never stand in a forge or shape steel with a hammer. But we know what it is to watch something we built fail in public. We know what it is to lie awake replaying the moment. We know what it is to run out of easy answers.

The lesson of Amakuni is not that failure feels noble. It feels awful. It feels personal. It feels final. But it is not final unless we accept it. Sometimes failure is the fire that burns away pride, excuses and comfort, leaving only what is real. And from that fire, if we stay in it long enough, a stronger edge can come out.

That is the legend of Amakuni Yasutsuna: a man brought low by failure, who refused to stay there.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.