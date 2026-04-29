Geneva man’s 1,500 fountain pens leads to Chicago Pen Show

Paul Conterato of Geneva with some examples of his 1,500 fountain pen collection. In front are the Mont Blancs; to the left are assorted Italian-made pens; to the right are American reproductions of Esterbrook pens. (Brenda Schory)

Yes, there is such a thing as the Chicago Pen Show, where fountain pen aficionados like Paul Conterato of Geneva meet hundreds of other pen enthusiasts and showcase collections.

The show goes from Thursday through Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Oak Brook - Chicago, 1909 Spring Road, Oak Brook.

Consider that Conterato, who also serves on the Geneva Library Board, has a collection of some 1,500 fountain pens.

Italian-made fountain pens in the collection of Geneva resident Paul Conterato. (Brenda Schory)

“I began using fountain pens in second grade at St. Peter in Geneva because the nuns would not allow us to use ballpoint,” Conterato said. “You get caught with a ballpoint pen – you get your knuckles rapped. They told us using a fountain pen improves your handwriting because you have to take your time."

Conterato and Roger Wooten of Garden Prairie have put on the Chicago Pen Show for the last 12 years. It’s billed as the largest of its kind in the Midwest, and the oldest in the U.S., marking its 45th year last year.

Wooten said they’ve sold 620 weekend passes and expect to sell at least 2,000 day passes for this year’s four-day show. Conterato and Wooten specialize in estate sales and resell pens on consignment.

“Fifteen foreign countries will be represented there – Japan, Taiwan, Germany, England, Croatia, Argentina, Spain,” Wooten said. “We were offered to do the pen show in Madrid because the owner was retiring, but that’s too far.”

Colorful Esterbrook fountain pen reproductions in the collection of Geneva resident Paul Conterato. (Brenda Schory)

As for Conterato’s 1,500 collection, well, Wooten has that topped with 3,000 of his own.

Make no mistake: A fountain pen is not one of those use-and-toss plastic pens. It’s a work of functional art that never ends. It’s something to savor, appreciate and collect.

During a recent visit, Conterato pulled out three cases of his collection divvied up between Italian-made, Mont Blancs and reproductions of Esterbrook pens.

“Twenty years ago, I was a baby pen collector. I had a friend who gave it to me at cost,” Conterato said. “I started collecting probably right out of college at the old St. Charles Savings and Loan, where I started out as a loan officer in 1975.”

To have and write with fountain pens is not some weird yesteryear fad, but has real-world practical applications.

For example, Conterato cited a study some years ago of college and high school students who recorded, typed or wrote notes longhand. The study was looking for the method that resulted in the best retention of the material.

Violet blue German ink is one of the inks Paul Conterato of Geneva uses to fill his collection of 1,500 fountain pens. (Brenda Schory)

“Those recording the notes did the worst. Those who typed notes on laptop did somewhat better,” Conterato said. “The ones who took time to write out their notes in longhand did the best because it forces you to summarize and think about what you are putting down.”

Many schools stopped teaching cursive – known as the Palmer Method.

And while ditching it may have saved classroom time, it caused cultural implications. Students who didn’t learn to write cursive can’t read cursive.

“You have grandchildren. They look at the Declaration of Independence. They ask, ‘What language it is written in?’” Conterato said.

Bad handwriting can be improved with the use of a good fountain pen because it requires the writer to slow down, Conterato said.

“Sister Mary Edwarda would be proud of me,” Conterato said, knuckle-rapping aside. “I have beautiful handwriting.”

More information about the Chicago Pen Show is available online at www.chicagopenshow.com.