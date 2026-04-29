Dixon woman killed in high-speed vehicle chase across Ogle County

A Dixon woman died after she was ejected from a vehicle that overturned April 24 on state Route 38 west of Rochelle, ending a high-speed pursuit across Ogle County fields and through a waterway.

Cheyenne Gartman, 25, was pronounced dead at Rochelle Community Hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after learning its occupants were wanted in multiple burglaries and on outstanding warrants, according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release. The driver, who authorities have not named, refused to yield, according to the release.

The chase stretched from Oregon toward Rochelle as deputies deployed tire-deflation devices multiple times. The driver swerved off the road to avoid the traps, driving through fields and across a waterway before the vehicle entered a ditch on state Route 38 and overturned multiple times.

Two other occupants – a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man – were flown to St. Anthony Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The pursuit involved deputies from Ogle County, Rochelle Police and Fire, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Fire, Illinois State Police and two helicopter services.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the crash.