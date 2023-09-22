Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, September 21

Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Oregon 0: At Oregon, Alayna Pierce had 13 kills, three aces and six digs to lead the Cogs to a Big Northern Conference victory, 25-18, 25-10.
Alivia Keegan had nine kills, seven aces and seven digs, Hannah Langton had 11 digs and four assists and Mia Wise had eight assists, seven digs and 10 aces.
Indian Creek 2, Leland 0: At Shabbona, Allie Peterson had a block, an assist, an ace and five kills to lead the hosts to a Little Ten Conference win, 25-12, 25-14.
Izzy Turner had a block, an ace, three digs, three kills and three assists, Ellie Phipps had two aces, two digs and one assist, Alana Morgan had five digs and one assist, Mia Riffell had three aces and three digs and Lenna Hulthen had nine assists.
Naperville North 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell in two, 25-11, 25-8.
Hiawatha 2, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Hawks picked up a Little Ten Conference victory, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21.
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 7, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored a hat trick and had an assist to lead the hosts to a BNC win.
Santi Tomlinson added a goal and two assists. Mike Botello, Brandon Hernandez-Villalobos and Brandon Wolcott added a goal a piece. Diego Leon and Danny Lara each had an assist.
Boys golf
DuPage Valley Conference Invite: At Blackberry Golf Course, Neuqua Valley took first with 301 points, Naperville Central took second with 310, and DeKalb took sixth with 348 in a six-team meet.
Girls golf
Big Northern Conference Championship: At Timber Pointe, Aleia Lauer shot a career-best 77 and placed second overall as the Cogs finished fifth.
Ava Smith shot 110, Maddy Swanson shot 114, Emma Rhoads shot 116, Mikayla Bass shot 116 and Lucy Foss shot 133.
Girls swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore 93, IMSA 74: At DeKalb, Molly Allison took first in the 200 free (2:03.36) and the 100 breast (1:16.26) to lead the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op to a nonconference win.
Hannah Raetzke finished first in the 100 fly (1:04.86) and the 100 back (1:07.95), Camila Palacios took first in the 200 IM (2:26.06) and Anna Baker took first in the 100 free (1:02.26).