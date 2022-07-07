Honeywell: Food banks and how you can help

Editor’s note: This is the July installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption, and planting native habitat.

As the Citizens’ Environmental Commission continues to collect information on our survey regarding the update on the sustainability plan (bit.ly/CECsrvy), there has been a surprising number of respondents who have commented on a need for the use of local area food banks but have also been less aware of how and where those food banks can be accessed.

With the current rise in prices of most grocery and food items, this need has only increased in recent months, a situation that has exacerbated the already increased need, thanks to COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are a number of foodbanks around DeKalb County.

While each food bank tends to be available for limited times on specific days of the week, there are enough food banks that something is available almost every day of the week somewhere in the area. A full calendar of available food banks in DeKalb County can be found at the bottom of the main website for the DeKalb County Health Department ( health.dekalbcounty.org/ ).

Because the use of food banks is only increasing, it’s worth discussing how you can help the food banks in the area.

Typically, people think of starting a food drive or donating canned goods to a local food bank. Food drives can be helpful, but they shouldn’t be conducted without talking to the food bank first. It can seem counterintuitive to say this, but donated food really isn’t what food banks need most. What they need more than a few cans of food are money and time.

It can feel a lot less satisfying to donate money to a food bank rather than actual, tangible food products; however, there are good reasons why money is the preferred donation.

First, it allows for food banks to address the most significant needs, which are not always food items. A sudden need for diapers, cleaning supplies, toothpaste, and even under-donated food items can be better addressed with monetary donations. Money can also put gas in a truck to transport goods. Additionally, many food banks have arrangements to acquire some items at lower costs than retail prices. Your donated money may allow the bank to get many times the amount of an item for the same amount that you paid for just a few cans or boxes.

Second, with the increased need, many food banks need people to help. Food and care packages need to be boxed up and those same packages need to be distributed. As the need for partaking in food banks increases, so too does the need for staff – both paid staff and volunteers. Monetary donations aren’t always possible for everyone; a donation of time can be just as valuable.

Finally, don’t be afraid to contact a food bank and ask what they might need. Do you have extra food from your garden? Ask if they might want fresh produce. Do they have a particular shortage you can help with? The best way to know is to ask the question.

Please visit the DeKalb Citizens Environmental Commission online at bit.ly/DklbCEC.