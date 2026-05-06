Madison Kossakowski, Kaneland play spoiler for Morris’s I-8 title hopes: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Prep softball

Kaneland 8, Morris 6: At Morris, Madison Kossakowski homered and drove and four runs as Kaneland played spoiler in its win.

The Morris loss, coupled with Sycamore’s win against Ottawa, gives the Spartans the I-8 title.

Riley Cooper scored a pair of runs and got the win in six innings of relief. She allowed two runs, both earned, while striking out four and walking one. She allowed six hits.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Rock Falls 5: At Rock Falls, Lizzie Davis was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three runs and four RBIs in the win.

Brooklynn Ordlock and Karly Stojan also homered or the Cogs. Ari Rich and Stojan each had two hits, with Stojan adding two runs and two RBIs.

Kennedy Smith pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and one walk. She struck out six.

Neuqua Valley 17, DeKalb 7 (5 inn.): At Naperville, the Barbs scored seven in the first, and Addison McKiness had two hits in the loss.

Alivia Weber had two RBIs for DeKalb.

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, Gretta Oziah singled with two outs in the seventh, but the Timberwolves stranded runners at second and third.

Oziah had a pair of hits and scored twice. Ashley Leifheit drove in two runs, and Avery Kern had two hits.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 5, Ottawa 4: At Sycamore, Jackson Macdonald homered and struck out 11 as the Spartans won the second game of an Interstate 8 doubleheader to avoid the twin-bill sweep.

Macdonald was 3 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate. He pitched six innings and allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks.

Alex Van Mastrigt had two hits for Sycamore.

Ottawa 11, Sycamore 4: At Sycamore, Ryker Rissman homered and was 3 for 3 and scored three times in the loss.

Sawyer Valdez had three hits and Ben Anderson two for the Spartans, who committed five errors in the loss.

Kaneland 6, Morris 1: At Maple Park, Kanon Baxley homered and drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Brady Alstott added two hits and two runs.

Jack Frey pitched five innings of four-hit, scoreless relief for the win. He walked two and struck out three.

Rockford Lutheran 7, Genoa-Kingston 6 (12 inn.): At Genoa, the Cogs tied the game in the bottom of the 11th on a Cody Cravatta single but couldn’t repeat the magic in the 12th.

Genoa-Kingston led 5-0 after three. The Crusaders tied it at 5-5 after five, and neither team scored again until the 11th. The Cogs were outhit 16-12.

Jacob Rutkowski, Cravatta, Jack Peterson, Blake Ides, Lane Davidson and JT Cravatta had two hits each. Davidson drove in three runs, while Cody Cravatta and Peterson scored twice each.

Charlie Wagner pitched 6⅓ innings of relief, allowing four hits and one run, earned. He walked one and struck out two.

Serena 13, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Serena, Wyatt Conforti, Jacob Orin and Colten Sargent had two hits each in the loss.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 3, Morris 2: At Morris, the Spartans swept the doubles matches to claim the Interstate 8 title.

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, James McConkie and Graham Willrett won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, and Ben Bradac and Matthew Calligan won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

Girls soccer

Byron 5, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Byron, the Cogs fell short of winning the Big Northern Conference as the Tigers claimed the title with the win.

Hinckley-Big Rock 3, DePue 0: At DePue, H-BR senior Anna Herrmann had a goal and an assist as the H-BR/Leland/Somonauk co-op picked up a victory.

Leland’s Lilly Martin and Sophia Rodriguez also scored. H-BR’s Hannah Liakas and Kinleigh Winckel had assists.