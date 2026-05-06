Bella Jacobs pitches Sycamore softball past Ottawa, to Interstate 8 title

Sycamore pitcher Bella Jacobs lets go of a throw to Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

After walking her second batter during the third inning Tuesday, Sycamore senior pitcher Bella Jacobs called timeout and asked for a band-aid for a blister on the thumb of her pitching hand.

“It’s something I’ve had to deal with in the past,” Jacobs said. “It was making it tough to not only get a good grip on the ball, but also release it the way I need and want to. I tried a band-aid, but it just didn’t work. The pain wasn’t bad; it was just annoying.”

While finishing the game with four walks, Jacobs battled through the adversity, holding host Ottawa to just four hits and striking out 11 in a 2-0 softball victory at Peck Park on Ottawa’s south side.

The triumph clinched the outright Interstate 8 Conference title for Sycamore (18-4, 8-1). The Pirates (15-7, 5-3) had a six-game win streak snapped.

“When (blisters) happen, I just have to find a way around it,” Jacobs said. “I have two different windups, so when this happens and I have trouble finding my release point, I switch things up.

“I wasn’t 100% today, but I feel like I’m good about pushing through on days like today.”

Ottawa's Addie Russell lets go of a pitch to Sycamore on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The game was resumed after Monday’s storms suspended play in the top of the first with the Spartans having the bases loaded and no outs. Upon the game’s resumption Tuesday, Ottawa pitcher Addie Russell retired the visitors in order with no runs scoring.

Sycamore did, however, score two runs in the second thanks to a trio of Pirates fielding miscues, a walk and a wild pitch.

“There are days where you just have to gut it out and find a way,” Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter said. “It doesn’t have to be pretty. You just have to have more runs than the other team when it’s all said and done.

“I thought we hit some balls hard, but we just didn’t do that when we needed to. The first inning was a momentum killer right at the start. But the key was we didn’t allow Ottawa to score in the bottom of the inning, and the top of the second just felt like the start of a new game.”

Sycamore's Faith Heil makes contact with the ball against Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa best threat came in the fourth when Rylee Harsted led off with a single to center field, and after a foul out, Reese Purcell walked. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch, but Jacobs was able to wiggle out of trouble with back-to-back strikeouts.

“Bella finds, and has for four years, a way to pitch around adversity,” Carpenter said. “With the blister on her thumb, she had to make some adjustments, and she did. She was really good today despite the situation.”

Ottawa brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Teagan Darif tripled to the fence in right-center with two outs, but Jacobs finished things off by inducing a fly out to left.

Ottawa's Teagan Darif hits a triple on this hit in the seventh inning against Sycamore on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Peck Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Addison Armstrong, Kairi Lantz, Faith Heil and Callie Countryman all singled for Sycamore.

Piper Lewis and Joslyn Rose recorded hits, along with Darif and Harsted for Ottawa.

Russell suffered the tough-luck loss, scattering four hits with no earned runs while walking one and striking out five.

“This was very similar to our first game where both teams had the same amount of hits, but we just weren’t able to put anything really together,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said.

“I thought Addie threw the ball well today. It’s funny that her strength of getting misfits and off-the-end-of-the-bat contact can sometimes lead to unfortunate hits or misplayed balls. We had a couple of those in the third inning, and we just have to do a better job of attacking the ball defensively instead of letting it eat us up in those situations.”

Both teams are right back in action on Wednesday, with Sycamore hosting Morris. Ottawa travels to take on Rochelle.