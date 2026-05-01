Sean Peterson’s 4 hits, 4 runs pace Genoa-Kingston’s outburst: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 23, Oregon 7: At Oregon, Sean Peterson was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and scored four times out of the No. 9 hole and the Cogs pounded out 17 hits and walked 14 times.

Owen Zaccard had three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Jacob Rutowski, Cody Cravatta, Jack Peterson and Blake Ides had two hits each. Ides and Zaccard had four RBIs and three runs each, while Rutowski, Cravatta, Kolota and JT Cravatta had two runs each.

Cody Cravatta drove in three runs and Jack Peterson drove in two. Rutowski pitched 3⅔ scoreless innings of one-hit relief, walking two and striking out seven.

Hinckley-Big Rock 14, Indian Creek 0 (5): At Shabbona, Marshall Ledbetter fired a two-hit shutout, walking three and striking out seven.

Jacob Orin had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Luke Badal had two hits, two runs and four RBIs. Austin Roop drove in three. Colten Sargent scored twice.

Parker Murry and Jason Brewer had the only hits for the Timberwolves.

Prep softball

Kaneland 16, Rochelle 6 (5): At Kaneland, Lillyana Crawford had two hits, two RBIs and three runs in the win.

Riley Cooper added two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Addison Coulter and Makayla Jonutz each drove in two runs. Luciana Camoise, Jonutz and Madison Kossakowski each scored twice.

Maddison Kane pitched three scoreless innings for the win, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Genoa-Kingston 14, Byron 3: At Byron, Ari Rich was 4 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs, and one of the three Cogs’ home runs.

Brooklynn Ordlock and Kaylee Luepkes also homered for the Cogs. Ordlock had a pair of hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Luepkes had two hits, three runs and two RBIs.

Karly Stojan had two hits and two runs, Kennedy Smith had two hits and two runs and Brynn Bridger had two RBIs.

Coal City 17, Indian Creek 3 (6): At Shabbona, Taylor Hulmes had a hit, RBI and run in the loss.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 5, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Alison Ayala had a hat trick for the Cogs.

Yesenia Rodriguez and Mariana Osorio scored for G-K and Ayva Hernandez had a pair of assists. Maddie Swanson had the shutout in goal.

Girls track and field

DuPec Girls Invitational: At Pecatonica, Indian Creek finished in second with 100 points, just two behind Pecatonica.

Hinckley-Big Rock was seventh with 27 points.

Ally Keilman won the 100-meter hurdles (17.26 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.53) for Indian Creek, while Maci Davis was first in the discus (30.98 meters).

Elsie Betz was second in the 800 in a personal record of 2:42.12. L’raya Humphries, Tori Fox, Taylor Edwards and Amor Brown took second in the 4x800 in 15:17.43. Edwards was second in the high jump (1.47).

For Hinckley-Big Rock, Zeta Fay was second in the 3,200 (13:47.05) and Isabella Canzoneri was second in the 1,600 (6:19.54).

2026 Rocket Relays Invitational: At Richmond, Genoa-Kignston took second with 60.5 points, behind champ McHenry (82.5).

Haley Oranger, Faith Johnson, Presley Meyer and Jessie Fredrickson took second in both the 4x100 (52.04) and 4x200 (1:52.07). Alexa Ayala, Hannah Walker, Mayson McDowell and Emma James were second in the 4x800 (10:34.73).

Boys track

2026 Rocket Relays Invitational: At Richmond, Genoa-Kingston was fifth with 40.5 points, led by Andrew Rocha’s second-place finish in the shot put (13.46, PR).