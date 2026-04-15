Emma Kuschel fires gem in Genoa-Kingston win: Tuesdays Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 0: At Genoa, Emma Kuschel pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out four and walking none in the win.

Kuschel threw 51 of her 71 pitches for strikes. Lizzie Davis had a hit and drove in a run for the Cogs.

St. Charles East 11, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, Addison Coulter had a double in the loss.

Newark 10, Indian Creek 3: At Newark, Avery Kern and Gretta Oziah homered in the loss.

Kern had two hits and Oziah drove in two runs.

Girls track and field

Indian Creek meet: At Waterman, the Timberwolves won the meet with 101 points.

Ally Keilman won the 100-meter hurdles (17.34 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.76). Elsie Betz set personal records to win the 400 (1:07.75) and the 800 (2:50.3). Betz also teamed with Teagan Kramer, Lillian Dyer and Ella Oleson to win the 4x400 relay (5:13.82).

Amor Brown, L’Raya Humphries, Taylor Edwards and Emily White won the 4x800 in 15:30.69. Mac Davis won the discus (29.14 meters) and Brown won the high jump (1.37).

Boys track and field

Indian Creek meet: At Shabbona, Parker Murry won the triple jump (12.57) and the high jump (1.83) to help the Timberwolves win their home meet with 92 points.

Amir Brown won the 110 hurdles (17.76) and Wyatt Gletty won the shot put (14.48). Liam Forde, Henrique Fortunato, Marcus Scott and Sean Acker won the 4x200 (1:36.51), while Forde, Fortunato, Jason Brewer and Murry won the 4x100 (45.43).

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 1: At La Salle, Luke Curtis (6-1, 6-1) and Jake Peterson (6-2, 6-4) picked up singles win for the Spartans.

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich won 6-3, 6-2, and James McConkie and Graham Willrett won 6-1, 6-4.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 6, Ottawa 3: At Ottawa, Kanon Baxley and Joey Pozzi each drove in two runs for the Knights.

Baxley and Caleb Cornell had two hits each. Carter Grabowski scored twice. Hayden Foster pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs, both earned and six hits. He struck out four and walked eight.

Naperville North 14, DeKalb 9 (5): At Naperville, Luke Duffy had two of the Barbs’ six hits in the loss and Caden Smith drive in two runs.

Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, Blake Ides had two hits and scored twice in the loss.

Newark 12, Indian Creek 1: At Newark, Dylan Wheeler had the only hit and drove in the only run for the Timberwolves.

Somonauk 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Somonauk, Skyler Janeski had three hits and Colten Sargent two in the loss.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 0: At Genoa, Alison Ayala scored both goals and Maddie Swanson recorded her sixth straight shutout.

Belivdere North 7, Sycamore 0: At Belivdere North, the Spartans lost the nonconference match.