Liliana Vasquez wins 200, helps 4x200 for Sycamore: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

Sterling Invite: At Sterling, Liliana Vasquez won the 200-meter dash and was on the winning 4x200 relay, helping Sycamore take second.

Sterling won the meet with 144 points. The Spartans tied with Winnebago with 107.

Vasquez won the 200 in 26.94 while Chloe Shere won the 400 in 1:00.6. Layla Janisch was the 800 champ (2:27.55), Krista Cobb won the discus (39.11 meters) and Sydney Fabrizius cleared 3.2 meters to win the pole vault.

Hayley Williams, Akilra Harrison, Reese Becker and Vasquez won the 4x200 in 1:50.85.

Boys track and field

Les Hodges Invite: At Batavia, Benjamin Karl and Jackson Boryc finished first and second in both the 100 and 200 for Kaneland.

Team results were not available.

Karl finished the 100 in 11.1 seconds and the 200 in 22.75. Boryc was right behind him in 11.24 and 22.81. Evan Whildin won the 3,200 in 9:51.94, Evan Olp won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, and Gavin Smith, Noah Cornell, Joey Schuch and Colton VanDyke won the 4x400 in 3:32.46.

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 8, Richmond Burton 4: At Genoa, Jack Peterson had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cogs (7-4).

It was the fourth straight win for Genoa-Kingston, which had had four hits, drew eight walks and benefited from five errors.

Jacob Rutowski drew three walks at the plate, while allowing only two walks on the hill in 4⅓ innings. He allowed one run, unearned, and struck out six while giving up three hits. Keegan James went 2⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs to pick up the win.

Prep softball

Aurora Christian 15, Hinckley Big Rock 5 (6): At Hinckley, Cailyn Mrowczynski had two hits for the Royals (0-7).