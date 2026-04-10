Anna Herrmann scores 4 goals in Hinckley-Big Rock win: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 7, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Anna Herrmann (H-BR) had four goals and an assist in the win for the Royals.

Hannah Likas (H-BR), Lilly Martin (Leland) and Riley Lackey (Somonauk) had one goal each.

Prep softball

Sycamore 15, Hononegah 3: At Rockton, Ellison Hallahan hit a pair of home runs, and the Spartans (6-0) scored eight runs in the seventh to secure the win.

Grace Caldwell pitched six innings for the win. She allowed seven hits and three runs, none earned. She struck out two and walked none.

Kairi Lantz and Addison Armstrong also homered. Faith Heil, Lantz and Hallahan had three hits each. Callie Countryman and Addison Armstrong had two hits each. Armstrong and Lantz drove in four runs each, and Hallahan had two RBIs. Armstrong and Heil scored three runs each, and Countryman, Hallahan and Leah Harbecke scored twice each.

Kaneland 1, Burlington Central 1 (6): At Burlington, Ellie Peck didn’t allow a hit in 5⅔.

Peck didn’t allow an earned run, struck out 12 and walked two. Luciana Campise drove in Natalie Naab for the only Kaneland (5-4-1) run.

Genoa-Kingston 10, Byron 3: At Genoa, Lizzie Davis homered, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Cogs (5-5).

Bethany Ordlock, Ari Rich, Karly Stojan and Lyla McKee had two hits each. Emma Kuschel drove in three runs. Stojan scored three runs, and Orlock scored twice.

Aurora Christian 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Aurora, Brylee Brockway struck out 11 and walked two in the loss.

Kathryn Shea had three hits for the Royals.

Indian Creek 2, Yorkville Christian 0: At Shabbona, Ashley Leifheit had a pair of hits, scored both runs for the Timberwolves (2-6), and struck out 10 in picking up the win.

Taylor Hulmes had two hits and drove Leifheit in once. MaKenna Barshinger drove Leifhiet in the other time.

Leifheit allowed four hits and two walks in the complete game.

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 5, Winnebago 3: At Winnebago, Charlie Wagner allowed one run in 4⅔ innings to pick up the win.

Wagner struck out four, walked five and allowed five hits. Jacob Rutkowski had three hits, a run and an RBI. Lane Davidson had two hits.

Hiawatha 14, Alden-Hebron 4 (5): At Kirkland, Colby Wylde had a hit and scored three times for the Hawks (1-4).

Maksim Kelly drove in three runs. Aidan Cooper and Kaden Rasmus each had a hit and scored twice.

Wylde allowed four runs, two earned, in four innings to get the win. He struck out seven and walked six in the one-hitter.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Princeton 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept doubles, including a 6-0, 6-0 win for James McConkie and Graham Willrett at No. 2.

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, and Jake Peterson and Ben Bradac won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

Sean Wilder picked up a 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.