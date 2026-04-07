Adam Eder, Chace Kuhns spark 1st Sycamore win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Sycamore 6, Belvidere 5: At Sycamore, Adam Eder had two hits, a run and an RBI as the Spartans held off the Bucs for their first win of the year.

Chace Kuhns also had two hits for Sycamore (1-5), which overcame five errors in the win.

Devin Carson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run, unearned, and three hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

DeKalb 12, Harlem 6: At Machesney Park, the Barbs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game out of reach.

Gavin Cheney and Caden Smith had two hits each. Smith, Hunter Kriese and Breydon Martin each drove in two runs. Martin scored twice and Daniel Vargovich scored three runs.

Kriese pitched 5⅓ innings for the win, allowing three runs, all earned, and four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Belvidere North 7, DeKalb 4: At DeKalb, the Barbs lost after playing at Harlem earlier in the day.

Evan Johnson had four hits, three doubles, and drove in three runs. Cheney had two hits.

Martin pitched three innings and allowed five runs, one earned, in the loss. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four for DeKalb (6-1-1).

Genoa-Kingston 14, Stillman Valley 3 (5 inn.): At Genoa, Lane Davidson had three hits, two runs and two RBIs in the win.

Jack Peterson, Cody Cravatta, JT Cravatta and Jacob Rutowski each had two of the Cogs’ 13 hits. Peterson, Cody Cravatta, Owen Zaccard, JT Cravatta and Rutowski each scored twice. Rutowski drove in three runs and Davidson two for G-K (4-4).

Colton McDowell pitched five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, and three hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Newark 8: At Newark, Colten Sargent, Skyler Janeski and Marshall Ledbetter had three hits each for the Royals (2-2).

Sargent scored three times and Janeski drove in three runs. Austin Roop scored twice and James Dano had two RBIs.

Luke Badal pitched three innings of scoreless, no-hit relief for the win. He walked three and struck out three.

Serena 14, Indian Creek 0: At Serena, Jason Brewer had a double for the Timberwolves (0-4).

Prep softball

Sycamore 17, Rochelle 1 (4 inn.): At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz homered twice and drove in eight runs as the Spartans (4-1, 1-0) opened conference play with a win.

Lantz had four hits and scored twice. Addison Armstrong had a home run, two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Callie Countryman had two hits and scored four times while Riley Schuller had three hits and scored twice.

Bella Jacobs pitched two scoreless innings for the win, striking out five, walking none and allowing no hits.

Sterling 13, DeKalb 2 (5 inn.): At Sterling, Alaynna Johnson had two of DeKalb’s three hits in the loss.

Kennedy Latimer had the other hit for the Barbs, a home run. She scored both DeKalb runs.

Ottawa 4, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Luciana Campise had a pair of hits in the loss.

Brynn Woods pitched seven innings, allowed four runs, two earned, and seven hits. She walked one and struck out eight for the Knights (4-4, 0-1).

Serena 9, Indian Creek 1: At Serena, Gretta Oziah had two of Indian Creek’s three hits in the loss.

The Timberwolves (1-5) committed eight errors.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 9, Rochelle 0: At Sycamore, Cortni Kruizenga had three goals and an assist as the Spartans (3-3, 1-0) opened Interstate 8 play with a win.

Izzie Segreti scored twice and had three assists. Lizzie Goff had four assists. Ellie Lawless, Kelsie Ryder, Addi Rodriguez and Natalie Daskal also had goals for Sycamore.

Lana Walker got the shutout.