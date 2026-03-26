DeKalb blasts past Guilford: Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Wednesday’s results

Baseball

DeKalb 18, Guilford 4: At DeKalb, Cole Latimer had three hits, three RBIs and scored four times in the blowout win.

Gavin Cheney had the other two hits for the Barbs (3-0), who drew 12 walks. Cheney drove in three runs.

Breydon Martin drew three walk and got the win on the mound. He struck out nine, walked four and allowed three hits in 3⅔ innings. He allowed four earned runs.

Byron 3, Sycamore 2: At Byron, Ben Anderson struck out seven in 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief but allowed a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

Anderson allowed three hits, two in the seventh, in relief of Sawyer Valdez, who allowed two earned runs in three innings. Valdez struck out four and allowed four hits.

Chace Kuhns had a pair of hits for Sycamore (0-2).

Wheaton Academy 6, Kaneland 3: At Wheaton, Aidan Whildin, Cason Humay and Christopher Warner had the three hits for Kaneland (0-1-1) in the loss.

Johnsburg 19, Indian Creek 1: At Johnsburg, Dominik Nelson had the lone run and hit for the Timberwolves (0-1).

Amboy 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Amboy, Colton Sargent had a pair of hits and scored twice in the loss.

Softball

Sycamore 8, Belvidere 0: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz homered, tripled and drove in three runs while Faith Heil added three hits in the win.

Bella Jacobs and Adrianna Rosecrants had two hits, one run and one RBI each for Sycamore (2-1).

Jacobs pitched 4⅓ one-hit innings for the win, striking out eight and walking one.

Kaneland 6, Serena 4: At Serena, Addison Coulter had two hits and two RBIs in the win for the Knights (1-1).

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Harvard 1: At Genoa, Ayva Hernandez scored for the Cogs off a free kick.

West Aurora 5, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs (1-2) took the nonconference loss.

Tuesday’s results

Baseball

DeKalb 9, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Zach Dyer pitched two scoreless innings with 12 of his 17 pitches going for strikes to get the win.

Ten different Barbs had a hit. Cole Latimer had two RBIs and scored while Gavin Cheney drove in three runs. Benny Probst scored twice.

Genoa-Kingston 12, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Charlie Wagner threw three innings and allowed one unearned run to pick up the win.

Wagner struck out four, walked three and allowed one hit. Jack Peterson, Cody Cravatta and Blake Ides each had two hits for the Cogs (2-1). Cravatta drove in three runs and Ides two. Owen Zaccard and Jacob Rutkowski scored twice each.

Kaneland 5, Hampshire 5: At Hampshire, the Knights scored two in the top of the seventh to force the tie.

Brady Alstott singled home Kanon Baxley, then scored on an error later in the inning. He finished with three of the Knights’ five hits and scored twice.

Aidan Whildin drove in two runs for Kaneland. Jack Frey pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit relief, striking out five and walking one.

Burlington Central 3, Sycamore 1: At Burlington, Jackson Macdonald struck out eight and walked one in four two-hit innings, taking a no-decision.

South Beloit 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 6: At Hinckley, the Sobos scored seven runs over the last two innings for the win.

Marshall Ledbetter allowed one earned run in five innings, striking out nine and walking one. He allowed three hits in the no-decision. He also had a double, a run and an RBI. Jacob Orin and Austin Roop had two hits each. Orin drove in two runs and Colton Sargent scored twice while drawing three walks.

Softball

DeKalb 12, Rochelle 7: At Rochelle, Gabby Kenny homered and drove in five runs to help the Barbs (3-2) hold off a rally by the Hubs.

Alaynna Johnson had four hits, two RBIs and three runs. Sarah Foltz had three hits.

Jasmine Rodriguez allowed one run in 6⅓ innings for the win. She struck out 10, allowed three walks and four hits.

Somonauk 19, Hinckley-Big Rock 5 (4): At Somonauk, Leeann Brewer had three hits, a run and an RBI in the loss for the Royals (0-2).

Aurora Christian 4, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, Madison Boehne had a triple for the Timberwolves (0-3).

Girls soccer

Plainfield East 5, Sycamore 0: At DeKalb, the Spartans (0-3) wrapped up Barb Fest with a loss.