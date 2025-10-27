Plote: AI on the farm and beyond

Given the high level of interest in “figuring out AI” across a wide range of businesses, the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association (DAAHA) is launching a new discussion series designed to cultivate a deeper understanding of how artificial intelligence can enhance operations, strengthen rural economies, and inspire the next generation of innovators who will lead agriculture forward.

You’ve probably heard about AI on the news, but what does it actually mean for your farm operation?

While tech companies and countries race to lead in AI development, we’re asking a different question: How can farmers effectively and responsibly utilize these tools?

The first event in the series will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Syngenta R&D Center in Malta, starting with a networking event at 8:30 a.m.

The program will bring together experts to explore the growing role of AI in agriculture.

Attendees will enjoy a breakfast buffet and gain insights through four key themes: “What is AI and Its Impact on Today’s World” presented by Dr. Zhang of NIU; “Digital AI Applications for Real Farming” with Justin Welch, Head of Agronomy – North America Seeds, Syngenta; “How to Find or Select the Right Product for the Right Acre – Now and in the Future” with Judd Maxwell, North America Market Segment Manager, Syngenta; and “Global Trends of AI That Will Impact Agriculture” led by Giru Dhanasekan, Head of Automation & Engineering, Syngenta.

Register to attend the event at DAAHA.org/Events

Building on this momentum, DAAHA will continue the conversation through quarterly events in 2026, each focused on a different aspect of technology and innovation in agriculture.

If you’re interested in hosting or being a part of future events, please email DAAHA.INC@gmail.com.

While AI headlines often focus on global breakthroughs, DAAHA is asking a local question: What does AI mean for our farms, our people, and our future?

DeKalb Area Agricultural Association, Inc. is a dynamic organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing with people of all ages the storied history of agriculture and its innovators in northern Illinois.

• Tom Plote is president of the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association Board of Directors.