Strohacker: Celebrating Huskie spirit: NIU Homecoming events this week in DeKalb

Homecoming is just around the corner, and as Executive Director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau and an NIU alumnus, I can barely contain my excitement!

It’s that special time of year when the vibrant energy of Northern Illinois University fills our entire community. Get ready to reconnect with old friends, make new memories, and celebrate everything that makes DeKalb County and NIU so special. Whether you’re a student, proud alum, faculty member, staff, or simply a friend of the Huskies, there’s something for everyone!

The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to collaborate with NIU once again for Homecoming! This year marks the 118th Homecoming celebration for NIU – the longest-running Homecoming in the state of Illinois. And we’re especially excited about two events that truly highlight what makes our community so special.

First, let’s talk about the Homecoming Block Party: from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, presented by Rock Valley Credit Union. Head on down to downtown DeKalb on Lincoln Highway for a free, down-home celebration. This event has something for everyone and is located near all our fantastic stores!

Here’s just a taste of what you can expect:

Free Fun Zone: Sponsored by Heartland Bank and Trust and Raising Canes, enjoy a zipline, pirate ship, and more!

Classic Car Show: Sponsored by Country Financial Agent Michael Shipley, with an excellent opportunity to enter your vehicle, win great prizes, and see unique displays.

Community and Student Performances: From 5 to 6 p.m., enjoy live entertainment on the stage at the corner of South Second and Lincoln Highway.

Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious eats from Brothers BBQ, Little O’s, Main Squeeze, Jah Love, Papa John’s Pizza, and more!

Downtown Store Specials: Special deals at downtown stores, and Huskie balloons at the Balloon Bar!

NIU Booths: Show your Pride with Purpose shirts and Victor E. Threads!

The Homecoming Block Party will also feature the March of the Huskies presented by Midwest Tents and Events at 6 p.m. It’s expected to include hundreds of NIU student-athletes, student orgs, the Homecoming Royalty Court, NIU athletic coaches, including head football coach Thomas Hammock, President Freeman, Mission, Victor E., the NIU Marching Band, City of DeKalb police, and more.

The March of the Huskies parade will line up on North Third Street between Locust Street and Lincoln Highway, and Lincoln Highway from Third to First. After the March of Huskies at 6:20 p.m., we will have a Pep Rally, followed by the Crowning of NIU Royalty at 6:30 p.m.. From 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., NRG Music will bring all the fun.

And for our 21+ crowd, don’t miss Huskie Hour at Jonamac Orchard from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3!

Presented by The Law Office of Doyle and James, LLC, this special tasting event features live music from Wally Mulso, signature drinks, great food, and a fantastic atmosphere. Tickets are available at the event for $40.

Even if you’re not attending Huskie Hour, Jonamac Orchard has something for everyone! With apple picking, a corn maze, and other fall activities, the whole family can enjoy a day at the orchard. Visit Jonamac Orchard’s website to learn more! https://jonamacorchard.com/

And of course, no Homecoming celebration is complete without a Football Game! Head to Huskie Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff as our NIU Huskies take on Miami of Ohio. Go Huskies!

Homecoming is more than just a weekend. It’s a celebration of community, tradition and Huskie pride. The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau is proud to support these events that bring us together. We encourage everyone to participate, show their Huskie spirit, and enjoy all that DeKalb County has to offer.

For more information about all Homecoming events, visit ( https://www.niu.edu/homecoming ).

Be sure to check out more great fall events happening county-wide at our website https://dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-events/month/2025-10/

Cortney Strohacker is the executive director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.