Youth Chess Club returns to DeKalb library in August

The DeKalb Public Library will host its Teen/Tween Chess Club from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio.

Open to ages 9 to 18, the club welcomes all skill levels – from beginners to advanced players – and offers an opportunity to learn and compete. Snacks will be provided.

No registration is required. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library.

For more information, contact Steven at 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or stevenm@dkpl.org.