Hampshire woman cited in head-on DeKalb County crash sends 2 to hospital

A Hampshire woman was cited in a crash Thursday that sent two to the hospital, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Rogers, 58, of is accused of crossing the center lane in violation of proper lane usage, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

Authorities said the crash occurred at 5:44 a.m. Thursday when a silver Honda Sedan driven by Rogers collided head-on with a white Toyota SUV driven by a 47-year-old Genoa woman near Melms Road, just east of New Lebanon Road.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Neither vehicle held any passengers.