Organizers plan DeKalb Peace Rally Friday to combat gun violence

Organizers with the city of DeKalb, police agencies and an area church are organizing a public peace rally Friday to encourage the community to work together against gun violence.

The DeKalb Peace Walk and Rally begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Parking Lot X. Organizers said they’ll walk from there through the Annie Glidden North neighborhood and return to the parking lot, according to a news release.

The event also is expected to include food vendors and live music. Organizers include the city of DeKalb, DeKalb and NIU police departments, Back At It BBQ and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The peace rally originally was scheduled for May 11 but was postponed due to severe weather.

A slew of gun violence, including a deadly shooting, occurred in DeKalb this spring.

Anthony D. Hernandez, 20, was shot to death after a June 9 shooting in the early morning hours at DeKalb’s Meadowlark Townhomes. Hernandez died later that day at a Rockford hospital, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

One person suffered serious injuries in a May 28 shooting midday outside of Russell Road Apartments in DeKalb, police said.

And three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to a May 5 shooting outside an apartment building in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, police said.

All three male minors, 17 and from DeKalb, were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, according to the DeKalb Police Department.