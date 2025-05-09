Three teenagers charged in connection to Monday shooting in DeKalb

DeKalb police officers appear to search the ground for something on Monday evening, May 5, 2025, in an area outside an apartment building in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb. Police alerted the public to an ongoing investigation of possible gunfire in the area. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a Monday shooting in DeKalb, police said Thursday.

All three male minors, 17 and from DeKalb, were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive outside of the Kimberly Apartments about 6 p.m. Monday. An hour later, officers were seen still on the scene and appearing to search for something on the ground. A portion of the ground also was roped off from the public with crime scene tape.

Police found spent shell casings on the ground. Police Chief David Byrd previously told Shaw Local News Network that between two to three rounds of bullets were fired.

Investigators learned that a witness had video footage of the shooting, which showed a large group of people watching a physical fight between two minors, police said.

The fight then escalated as multiple guns were drawn and multiple bullets fired, according to the police department. Authorities haven’t released a motive for the shooting or fight.

Police identified suspects from the video footage. Officers learned two of the minors were already on pretrial release and meant to be on electronic home surveillance pending unrelated local charges, according to the police department.

Court records for those under 18 are sealed from the public and press.

On Tuesday, police arrested one of the minors without incident. and found two guns at their home. One of the guns was reported stolen and had a defaced serial number, according to police. The two other minors were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the shooting.

All three minors are being held at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, authorities said.