Crystal Lake man accused of bringing drugs into jail pleads guilty to possession charge, gets prison time

A Crystal Lake man who was accused of taping bags of methamphetamine to his body and bringing some into McHenry County jail has pleaded guilty to a possession charge.

Sean Schipper, 62, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony, according to a McHenry County court order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt. Schipper was sentenced to seven years in prison.

After a traffic stop just after midnight on March 1, 2025, authorities said Schipper was found with 145 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine inside his 2024 Jeep Cherokee and taped to his body. Police said they found two separate packages totaling 15 grams of fentanyl, and packaged “cocaine base.” A criminal complaint also alleged that Schipper had a scale and glass smoking pipe with residue on it.

A McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy who made the traffic stop said Schipper was driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone and not wearing a seat belt.

Schipper is required to serve half his prison time and will get credit for 461 days in county jail since his arrest. He will then be on mandatory supervised release for 18 months, the order shows.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed including delivery of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivery of 100 to 400 grams of fentanyl, manufacturing and delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and bringing contraband into a penal institution, records show.