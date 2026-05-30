Plano Library schedules kids and adult events through June

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Writers Group

6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11,

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Blood Drive

2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, June 1 and Aug. 3

To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card. Location: Meeting Room.

Medicare 101

10:30 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 2

Cindy Fields gives an overview of Medicare coverage and help understanding which plan is best for you. Registration required.

Yoga with Jen

10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fridays, June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 10, 17, 24, 31

Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults and high school students. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few or all of them.

Crafts to Go – Flower Seed Kits

Saturday, June 6

Free, take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Drop-In Technology Help Desk with Steve

Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 9

Get free help using your cell phone, tablet, or computer. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. Drop-in, no registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 13

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Get Covered Illinois

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through June 24

Meet with a Get Covered Illinois Navigator. Navigators are trained professionals who assist you with finding health insurance options through Get Covered Illinois. This includes helping you complete eligibility and enrollment forms. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to noon every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Bookworms

5 to 5:45 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 2

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students entering grades 1-4, without an adult. Registration required. Registration for each class is separate.

States of Matter with SciTech

5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 3

Become a junior chemist as we test, experiment, and observe how solid, liquid and gas can undergo physical changes. For independent children ages 6-12, without an adult. Registration required.

Making Music

10:30 to 11:10 a.m., Thursday, June 4

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette: Sparklers & Stripes

Ages 6 – 10: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

Ages 10 – 18: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent students, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Pizza & Pages Grades 7-10

5 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 9

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Registration required.

Books & Badges

10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Thursday, June 11

Plano police officers and firefighters will read stories. Then we’ll go outside and explore their emergency vehicles. Targeted to children ages 4 and older. Children younger than 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Seeds, Beans and Big Emotions

10:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays, June 8, 15, 22, 29 & July 6,

This five-week storytime series will feature the books of Jory John. Through silly stories and lovable characters like The Bad Seed and The Cool Bean, children will explore big feelings, friendship, kindness, and growing into their best selves. Each week includes stories, songs, movement and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.

Rhyme Time

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesdays, June 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8

The evening class will not meet on June 17

Features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.