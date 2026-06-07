Crews fight early morning fire at Joliet’s Autobahn Country Club

Smoke is seen coming out of a building at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet on Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet firefighters went to the Autobahn Country Club early Sunday morning for a fire in a garage.

The fire was reported at 5:18 a.m., and the first crews arrived 10 minutes later, according to a news release from the Joliet Fire Department.

Those crews “found heavy smoke from (a) garage area and smoke from second floor windows,“ the release said. ”Responding crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent exposure to neighboring buildings.”

The situation was declared under control at 7 a.m., and there were no injuries, although one occupant of the building was checked at the scene, according to the release.

Joliet Fire Department crews put out a fire in a building at the Autobahn Country Club early Sunday morning, June 7, 2026. (Bob Okon)

The Autobahn, a private motorsports club, is known for its Garage Mahals where members attach weekend residences onto garages where they store their cars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.

Joliet crews from Stations 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 were on scene. Water tenders from the Troy Fire Protection District, Elwood, and Rockdale fire departments assisted with water supply.

The Autobahn Country Club is in the 3400 block of CenterPoint Way.