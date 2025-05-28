One seriously injured in DeKalb daytime shooting

DeKALB – One person suffered serious injuries in a shooting mid-afternoon in DeKalb Wednesday, Police Chief David Byrd said.

The victim, whose identity has not been made public, was airlifted to a Rockford hospital in serious condition, Byrd said.

Two suspects are in police custody, Byrd said, though no charges have been announced yet.

DeKalb police responded to the 800 block of Russell Road for reports of gunfire in the area. A citywide emergency alert was sent at 1:45 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area while officers responded.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting as of about 3 p.m., Byrd said.

This is a developing story which will be updated.