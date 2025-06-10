Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in DeKalb overnight shooting

Meadowlark Townhomes is seen Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2211 Eves Circle West, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – An overnight shooting Sunday at DeKalb’s Meadowlark Townhomes left one man suffering from injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

Authorities from the DeKalb Police Department responded at 1:34 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of Eves Circle East, according to a news release.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and in need of medical attention, authorities said. Officers gave first aid before paramedics arrived and took the victim to a Rockford hospital.

DeKalb police found a second man who told officers he’s the one who called 911 after he shot the man following “an altercation,” police said. No criminal charges have yet been announced as of Monday. Police said the shooter is cooperating with authorities.

Police Chief David Byrd said it’s unknown if the two men knew each other.

Police found a gun at the shooting scene they believe was used by the shooter, authorities said. The man who shot the victim has a valid Firearms Owner Identification card in Illinois and a valid concealed carry license, police said.

Byrd said the police department doesn’t believe any other people were involved in the shooting.

The police department’s investigation remains ongoing.