Roundabout project at Wolfs Crossing, Douglas Roads in Oswego to cause traffic closure

As part of the ongoing Wolfs Crossing Road and Douglas Road roundabout project in Oswego, Piper Glen Avenue is tentatively scheduled to be closed at Wolfs Crossing Road from June 8-10. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

As part of the ongoing Wolfs Crossing Road and Douglas Road roundabout project in Oswego, Piper Glen Avenue is tentatively scheduled to be closed at Wolfs Crossing Road from June 8-10.

Motorists are advised to use Southbury Boulevard as an alternate route during the closure. The closure is weather dependent and may change if needed.

Work recently started on the construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road in Oswego as part of a continuing effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion along the road.

Officials broke ground for the project during a ceremony on April 7.

At the Sept. 2 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved a funding agreement for the project, which is estimated to cost about $15 million. The village is receiving $10,583,459 in federal funding for the project.

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during the meeting, federal funding is paying for 71% of the project.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “Anytime we can get those kind of figures is a very welcome day.”

Local funding in the amount of $4,271,541 will pay for the rest of the project.

This will be the second roundabout on Wolfs Crossing. In 2023, the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

SD308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati tries out the new roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego that opened on Dec. 29, 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Wolfs Crossing is a east-west corridor in Oswego that spans 4.5 miles, from U.S. Route 34 to Eola Road. The improvement project is divided into 10 segments.

The goal is to widen Wolfs Crossing from a two-lane rural road with no sidewalk to a five-lane urban cross section.

Noting the amount of traffic at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road, village trustee Rachelle Koenig is glad the intersection is getting improved.

“We are addressing one of the worst intersections on Wolfs Crossing right now,” she said.