Man shot Sunday in DeKalb dies: Police

Meadowlark Townhomes is seen Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2211 Eves Circle West, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A man shot multiple times on Sunday in DeKalb has died, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Friday.

Police have not identified the man as of 10:25 a.m. Friday. Byrd said identification is pending notification to the man’s next of kin.

Police previously said paramedics took the man, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, to a Rockford hospital since his injuries were life-threatening.

DeKalb County Coroner Linda Besler said Friday her office was not involved with the case, since the man did not die in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police responded to the shooting at Meadowlark Townhomes at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Eves Circle East.

Officers said they spoke with a second man who told police he was the one who called 911 after he shot the man following “an altercation,” police said. Authorities have not released further details about what led to the shooting as of Friday.

Police also previously said they found a gun at the scene that they believe was used by the shooter. The man who shot the victim has a valid Illinois firearms owner’s identification card and a valid concealed carry license, police said.

Criminal charges also have not been announced in connection to the shooting as of Friday. Police previously said the shooter is cooperating with authorities.

Byrd said charges would be determined by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story which will be updated.