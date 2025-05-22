Aidan Wyzard wins 3 events as Sycamore wins sectional: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track

Class 2A Rochelle Sectional: At Rochelle, Sycamore won the meet with 139 points, well ahead of the 100 put up by second-place Dixon.

Aidan Wyzard won the 100-meter dash (10.67 seconds), 200 (21.59) and long jump (7.21 meters).

Wyzard, Dylan Hodges, Preston Picolotti and Vasilios Arhos won the 4x100 in a personal-best 42.25.

Hodges won the 400 in 49.61, while Devin Karda won the 300 hurdles in 40.66 to earn trips to state.

Corey Goff was fourth in the 1,600 but hit the qualifying mark by more than 4 seconds with a 4:28.85 to qualify for state.

Crewe Bartelt, Karda, John Lochbaum and Hodges won the 4x400 in 3:24.06. Karda, Lucas Miller, Kaiden Von Schnase and Goff took second with a PR in the 4x800 (8:07.65).

Will Rosenow cleared 16.96 meters in the shot put and 49 meters in the discus to win both. Dylan Weides went 45.45 to take third in the discus but cleared the qualifying mark by more than a meter to earn the trip to state.

Braedon Shaner was second in the pole vault at 4.33 and Hodges went 12.96 in the triple jump to take second.

The 4x200 team (Arhos, Lochbaum, Picolotti, Bartelt) took third and missed the qualifying time by 0.42 seconds, clocking a personal-best 1:31.75.

Class 2A Marmion Sectional: At Aurora, Genoa-Kingston finished with 10 points and took 13th in the 15-team field as its season came to an end.

Softball

DeKalb 17, Metea Valley 14: At Aurora, Hazel Montavon and Izzy Aranda homered as the Barbs came back from 8-3 down to win.

Aranda had four hits and scored four times. Cassidy Cavazos had three hits, two RBIs and scored four times. Maddie Hallaron had three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Alaynna Johnson drove in four runs and had two of the Barbs’ 18 hits. Emma Hart added two hits as well.

Earlville 5, Indian Creek 3: At the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional in Shabbona, the Timberwolves led 3-1 in the fifth but fell, ending their season.

Avery Boehne had two hits for Indian Creek.

Baseball

DeKalb 10, Neuqua Valley 0: At DeKalb in the DuPage Valley Tournament, Evan Johnson homered and drove in two runs in the win.

Jackson Kees pitched all five innings for the Barbs, striking out nine and walking one in a one-hitter.

Brodie Farrell had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Ben Nunez added a pair of hits.

The tournament continues Thursday at Naperville North.

Marmion 3, Sycamore 1: At Aurora, Sawyer Valdez had two hits in the loss for the Spartans.

Boys track: Sycamore at 2A Rochelle Sectional, 3:30 p.m.; Genoa-Kingston at 2A Marmion Regional, 4:30 p.m.