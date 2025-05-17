Kaneland baseball dominates for nonconference win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Baseball

Kaneland 11, Sandwich 3: Preston Popovich went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored during a nonconference victory for the Knights.

Tom Thill went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, and Antonio Villanueva drove in two runs. Jackson Valentini struck out two through four innings pitched.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Rockford (Lutheran) 0: The Cogs fought for a Class 1A Rockford Christian semifinal victory.

The Cogs will face Rockford Christian in the finals Tuesday.

Roselle (Lake Park) 2, DeKalb 1: The Barbs battled but came up short in Class 3A St. Charles East Regional action.

Aurora (Central Catholic) 6, Indian Creek 1: The Timberwolves fell in Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal play.

Girls track and field

Hoffman Estates 3A Regional: St. Charles North took first with 107.5 points, and Kaneland took 12th with 8.5 points in a 14-team meet.

For the Knights, Delainey Baran tied for fourth place in the pole vault (3.20 meters).