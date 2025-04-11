Aviles: Mac & Cheese Madness ends, spring fun begins!

April has brought the end of Mac & Cheese Madness and the start of spring events!

The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau wrapped up its annual March Madness Bracket Challenge, sponsored by FNBO, on April 7. Establishments serving Mac & Cheese throughout DeKalb County competed via Facebook polls to find the best Mac & Cheese in the county. Voters were encouraged to try all participating establishments and score them using the Mac & Cheese rubric found on the DCCVB website.

The winner, Bull Moose Bar and Grill, located in Sandwich, was announced after a tight final match against The Roasted Rooster, also in Sandwich!

Although this friendly competition has come to an end, DeKalb County has even more fun to offer with our upcoming spring events!

Egg Hunts are happening now through the end of April in Cortland, DeKalb, Genoa, Hinckley, Kirkland, Malta, Maple Park, Sandwich, Shabbona, Sycamore, and Waterman! To view details about egg hunts in our county, visit experiencedekalbcounty.com.

NatureFest: Earth Day activities are also happening throughout our county, and NatureFest is one of them! On April 26, NatureFest will feature multiple nature-themed, hands-on learning activities throughout Russell Woods Forest Preserve. Families will receive a map and passport to track their experiences as they explore nature.

Market in the Park: Following Easter and Earth Day events, Genoa will host its second annual Market in the Park on May 4 at Chamberlain Park. Genoa’s largest craft & vendor show will feature over 100 unique vendors offering everything from handcrafted artwork to tasty treats.

DeKalb Cinco de Mayo: The highly anticipated event, now in its second year, will also take place on May 4 in Frank Van Buer Plaza in Downtown DeKalb. This Cinco de Mayo celebration will include a wagon parade, a variety of vendors, food trucks, fun performances, musical guests, and more! It is family-friendly and free to attend.

Visit our website, experiencedekalbcounty.com, for more details about each event and other happenings throughout DeKalb County!