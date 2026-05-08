Man falls into Fox River in McHenry

A man fell into the Fox River in McHenry Friday morning as he was opening his boat for the season.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chris Kozel said crews were called to Munson Ski & Marine in McHenry shortly before noon.

Kozel said the man lost his balance and fell into the river, which was about 3 to 4 feet deep there, and he was getting himself out of the water as paramedics arrived.

The man had a “superficial injury to his arm,” which Kozel said authorities think came from the boat. The man was evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital, Kozel said.

Kozel said staff members at Munson were very helpful and, among other things, assisted in securing the man’s boat and belongings.