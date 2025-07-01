NIU’s WNIJ Radio Familia Fest returns July 12 to DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ 89.5 FM will host its second annual Familia Fest this month to celebrate community, family and soccer.

The free festival starts at 9 a.m. July 12 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive.

Familia Fest features soccer tournaments for multiple ages, a youth soccer skills challenge, entertainment, food and family-friendly activities.

Registration is required to participate in the soccer tournament and skills challenge. Volunteers and sponsors for the festival also can sign up. To register or sign up, visit northernpublicradio.org/familiafest.

The tournament will be a six vs. six format. The teams must have a maximum of 10 players with substitutes. The tournament is intended for people ages 14 and older. Team registration costs $50 per team and is due July 1.

The soccer clinic is intended for children ages five to 12. Attendees can practice dribbling, teamwork, and passing. T-shirts also will be provided for free. Registration and t-shirt sizes are due July 1.

WNIJ 89.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting stations by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of NIU, and provides local, national, international and independent news.

WNIJ Hola is a digital community part of Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of Northern Illinois University, that shares news, resources, opinions and events with northern Illinois Spanish speakers.

2024 WNIJ Familia Fest (Photo provided by Northern Illinois University )