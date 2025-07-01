Hidden Treasures and More in DeKalb to close, owner announces

Hidden Treasures & More is seen Monday, June 30, 2025, at 143 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB - Hidden Treasures and More, 143 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will soon close for good, its owners announced.

In a social media post, the gift shop’s owners and sisters Josie and Oralia Gonzalez adressed friends and customers, saying the decision to shutter their downtown DeKalb storefront did not come easy.

“It’s been a joy, albeit a brief one, to provide a space filled with treasures and unique finds,” the statement reads. “We will miss you all dearly. Life sometimes brings unexpected changes, and for us, it’s time to prioritize what matters most – our family. Though we’ll be stepping back, we’re not going far. We’ll still be here in DeKalb, just a little less visible."

The gift shop first opened for business in spring 2024.

The Gonzalez sisters intend to clear out the remaining inventory over the course of the next couple of days, according to the statement.

A final closure date is expected to be announced.

In the meantime, the Gonzalez sisters are offering final bargains and deals.

The Gonzalez sisters expressed appreciation to everyone who has supported their gift shop.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us – whether you’ve shopped in our store, shared kind words, or simply stopped by," the statement reads. “We’ve cherished the friendships we’ve made and have felt truly welcomed by the downtown community.”