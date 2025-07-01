Sycamore district plans $81K resurfacing of North Grove Elementary lot

Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder, whose employment contract was amended by the board of education in June, looks over his notes alongside board secretary Kellie Vinz on June 24, at Sycamore Middle School. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore School District 427 officials are prepping for the upcoming school year, approving among other steps parking lot repaving, a district calendar and more.

The parking lot at North Grove Elementary is going to resurfaced before the next school year starts, according to a recent Sycamore Community School District 427 board decision.

On June 24, the Sycamore school board unanimously approved an $81,779 contract with Curran Contracting-owned Royer Asphalt Paving to resurface 30,000 square feet of the north parking lot at North Grove Elementary.

The Royers bid was the lowest of six submitted by private contractors for the district project, documents show. That contract is about 56% of the district’s budget for the project, however.

In a district document, officials wrote that the project has a budget of $145,000 in fiscal 2026.

The Sycamore school board also set the 2025-26 calendar for the district’s early childhood education program.

In a letter addressed to Superintendent Steve Wilder, early childhood administrator Niamh Welp wrote that the schedule was developed with input from staff, and reflected Illinois State Board of Education and Preschool For All requirements.

“It ensures sufficient instructional time while supporting intentional family engagement and required assessments,” Niamh wrote.

The Little Spartans, Sycamore’s early childhood education program, will start the school year on Aug. 25 and end it on May 29, 2026, according to the schedule. Required meet-and-greet days for program will be held on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

School board vice president Christian Copple said he’s looking forward to the end of the summer.

“Can’t wait for Aug. 25, for early childhood to start,” Copple said.