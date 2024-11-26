DeKalb police chief, officer won’t face charges in police shooting during car dealership stabbing

Law enforcement officers gather Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside of the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb after responding to a stabbing where multiple employees were injured. The incident ended after police shot the man wielding the knife authorities said. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd and officer Brian Bollow, who authorities on Tuesday said shot Charles M. Tripicchio in order to stop him attacking car dealership employees with two knives on Oct. 23, will not face criminal charges.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato ruled Tuesday that both officers were justified in their use of force decisions after they arrived on scene at Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, 1890 Sycamore Road, about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Minutes earlier, multiple employees had called 911 reporting an upset customer who began attacking people with two 8-inch-long pocket knives with 3.5-inch blades.

Amato’s report, sent to Illinois State Police Tuesday, states Byrd and Bollow asked Tripicchio, 32, to drop the knives 14 times, and he refused, at one point throwing one knife each at both officers. One dealership employee had already suffered a stab wound to the hand by the time police arrived, and other employees were hiding in the back, behind the showroom, according to Amato’s findings.

“No other reasonable officer in the same situation would have made a different decision in regard to the safety of the others on the scene, the safety of fellow officers or their own safety,” Amato wrote in his findings. “The fact that both officers fired their weapons virtually at the same instance in reaction to Tripicchio’s conduct further underscores that they both felt it necessary to use deadly force under the totality of the circumstances that they experiences in defense of others present, themselves and each other.”

Shortly before police arrived, Tripicchio had walked into Brian Bemis and told an employee who tried to sell him a car that “he was thinking about brutally murdering someone,” according to court records.

Charles M. Tripicchio, 32, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony, after police said he attacked employees on Oct. 23, 2024, with two pocket knives inside Brian Bemis Toyota auto dealership in DeKalb. Charges were announced Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail)

The shooting happened quickly, spanning 23 seconds from the time police arrived and encountered Tripicchio, attempted to get him to stop, and shot him, Amato wrote. Both Byrd and Bollow fired their gun multiple times. JohnPaul Ivec, a defense lawyer for Tripicchio, told a DeKalb County judge earlier this month his client had been shot four times.

Tripicchio is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; attempted armed robbery; aggravated battery; criminal damage to property; and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault. If convicted of the Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Ivec previously told Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick that his client plans to plead not guilty.

“Both officers acted quickly, respectfully and worked diligently in regard to human safety and dignity,” Amato wrote in his findings. “The officers cautiously approached Tripicchio asking him over and over to drop the weapon and comply. Tripicchio failed to act accordingly. Tripicchio acted aggressively in response to the officers.”

Both Byrd and Bollow, who’d been on desk duty pending the investigation, which is normal procedure, were returned to full duty Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Authorities haven’t said what prompted Tripicchio to allegedly begin attacking employees that day.

DeKalb Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton previously told Shaw Local that authorities believe Tripicchio was attempting to purchase a vehicle, but he did not know anyone inside the dealership at the time. He was not inside Brian Bemis for long before he began threatening employees, however, according to Amato’s findings.

Court filings state that police were called to the dealership for “an upset customer refusing to leave the business.”

The entire attack – from Tripicchio walking into the dealership, to when police arrive and try to get him to stand down, then shoot him to subdue him – happened within minutes.

Amato said that police knew of Tripicchio before they arrived at the dealership, having responded to a reported bonfire at his home recently.

Tripicchio also was already facing charges in connection with an Oct. 10 a domestic violence incident, and in that case was not supposed to be in DeKalb county at the time of the dealership attack, according to court records. He faces charges of felony unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the Oct. 10 incident, in which police allege that he attacked a woman, records show. Conditions of his pretrial release included that he stay at a home in Elgin, return to DeKalb County for court appearances only, and only leave the Elgin residence for work or medical reasons.

