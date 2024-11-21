ISP releases video from DeKalb hostage standoff fatal police shooting

Illinois State Police on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, released infrared drone and regular drone footage showing aerial video of an Oct. 23, 2024, police standoff between Abram Perez, 42, of Rockford, and the DeKalb County Special Operations Team. Perez was fatally shot by a DeKalb police officer after an hourslong standoff where he took a woman hostage and then fired a handgun multiple times at police. (Screengrab by Shaw Local of the ISP footage) (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

DeKALB – Illinois State Police on Thursday released video footage of an Oct. 23 fatal police shooting in DeKalb Township which shows the final moments of a Rockford man who authorities said took a woman hostage during an hourslong standoff, then fired at police and was shot and killed.

State police said they chose to release the footage “in accordance with the Illinois State Police’s commitment to integrity and public transparency,” according to a news release. Authorities released the footage “after consultation and authorization” from the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office also, according to the release.

The edited video footage released on ISP’s YouTube page Thursday is 7 minutes and 35 seconds long. The video includes drone footage which ISP said has no audio available. Footage shows the man, who the county coroner identified as Abram Perez, 42, of Rockford in apparent distress for almost 4 minutes. He sits inside a red car shirtless, holding a handgun up to his own head multiple times, shaking his head, opening and closing his mouth. The woman, who police did not identify but said was held hostage for hours, is not seen in the video because she had already been released.

After about four minutes, Perez points the gun directly in front of him and fires it five times through the car’s windshield, the footage shows. He stops when a single bullet, which ISP said was fired by one police officer on the scene, enters the car through the windshield, striking Perez. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Thursday he believes the county’s tactical response team – made up of law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, and police from DeKalb city, Sycamore and Northern Illinois University departments – acted with “great restraint.”

“This was a very difficult call for them to be on,” Sullivan said Thursday. “There were numerous attempts to have this end in a peaceful resolution. The team worked tremendously well together with the negotiations to get the hostage released. Thankfully that happened and unfortunately this individual ended up firing at officers and they had to return fire.”

Authorities have not released details on a motive or why the man allegedly took a hostage.

The person who fired the fatal shot is a DeKalb city police officer, despite the shooting happening in DeKalb Township which falls under the jurisdiction of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sullivan told Shaw Local this week that the city police officer, who has not been identified, was at the standoff as part of the county’s special operations team. The team is trained to respond to hostage and standoff situations.

“They showed great restraint the entire time, and tremendous resolve and resiliency throughout the entire event,” Sullivan said.

The drone footage begins about 45 seconds into the video, and shows a shirtless man, identified as Perez, sitting in the passenger side front seat of a red car. A piece of clothing appears to be hanging, partially obscuring the view of the man from the passenger side front window and a portion of the front windshield. The sun visor on the passenger side also is down.

Blinking police lights can be seen reflecting off the lefthand side of the car but police vehicles are not seen in the video frame. Infrared footage also released by ISP shows a widened aerial view of the scene and the suspect’s car with an open driver’s side door, surrounded by police vehicles on rural Rich Road. The infrared footage shows six bullet holes in the car’s windshield following the shooting.

Police shot and killed Perez after a vehicle chase through the city of DeKalb into DeKalb Township on Rich Road, west of Nelson Road, according to an Oct. 23 news release from the sheriff’s office.

Local law enforcement tracked a red car – with plates registered to a DeKalb address – when it came into the county. Authorities had received a tip from Rockford police that the suspect car was wanted in connection with a Rockford shooting that had occurred earlier that night.

Police tried to pull over the car but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies managed to burst the tires of the car along Rich Road, where it came to a stop. At the time, Perez refused to exit the vehicle or release the woman, police said.

Perez allegedly held a woman hostage inside a vehicle in rural DeKalb Township for hours that morning, from about 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., refusing to come out of the vehicle and eventually firing a handgun at police multiple times. No officers were injured, but a county sheriff squad car and an armored vehicle were struck by gunfire, Sullivan previously said.

Perez released the woman, who was not injured, around 4:30 a.m., authorities said, and he then sat in the car for about 20 minutes longer, a portion of which is included in the footage released by ISP.

Shortly after, about 4:50 a.m., Perez fired the gun multiples times at police, refusing orders to put it down, authorities said. One officer fired one round, fatally striking Perez.

State police have turned their investigation over to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. State’s Attorney Rick Amato – who’s final day on the job is Dec. 2 – is expected to review the ISP’s findings and determine if the officer’s use of force was justified. Amato did not seek reelection in November and will be succeeded by fellow Republican Riley Oncken when Oncken is sworn into office Dec. 2.

ISP also was tasked with reviewing sheriff’s deputies’ use-of-force decisions in the fatal shooting. A state investigation is standard practice when an officer discharges a weapon, officials have said.

Perez was wanted in connection with a separate shooting in Rockford, police said. Authorities from the Rockford Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.