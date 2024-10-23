Man shot by DeKalb police after car dealership stabbing spree injures multiple employees

Law enforcement officers talk Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside of the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb after responding to a stabbing where multiple employees were injured. The incident ended after police shot the man wielding the knife authorities said. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb police shot a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed multiple employees inside a local car dealership and refused to put down the knife when ordered, authorities said.

Several employees inside Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership, 1890 Sycamore Road, suffered stab wounds, though none were life-threatening, City Manager Bill Nicklas said. The city official also responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Nicklas, who said he spoke on behalf of DeKalb police, said agencies received a 911 call reporting a stabbing. The man who allegedly wielded more than one knife is not an employee or a customer of the business.

“DeKalb police responded to a call where a person was wielding a knife and stabbing employees,” Nicklas said. “Police responded and commanded the alleged assailant to cease. He did not comply, and the incident ended in a police-involved shooting.”

Nicklas said authorities believe the incident was isolated and no lingering threat to the public remains. The police investigation will be handed off to the Illinois State Police, Nicklas said.

Paramedics treated the stabbing victims on the scene. The alleged suspect was taken by paramedics to nearby Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. The man’s condition was not made public as of 2:30 p.m.

A heavy police presence was seen in the dealership parking lot. A crowd gathered outside the dealership Wednesday afternoon. Some hugged each other while others looked on as police roped off the area and went in and out of the building.

Entrance into the lot also was blocked off by law enforcement Wednesday. Multiple agencies responded, including DeKalb city, Sycamore and DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting, while unrelated, is the second in less than 24 hours in DeKalb County to involve law enforcement. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in the early morning hours Wednesday in unincorporated DeKalb Township. The man allegedly shot at police multiple times with a handgun after an hours-long standoff, Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

“We’re obviously concerned for the welfare of the employees of Brian Bemis Toyota,” Nicklas said. “And we will be following up on them as well. Our hearts go out to them and their families.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.