DeKalb man shot by police in dealership stabbing attends first court hearing from hospital bed

Charles M. Tripicchio, 32, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony, after police said he attacked employees on Oct. 23, 2024, with two pocket knives inside Brian Bemis Toyota auto dealership in DeKalb. Charges were announced Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man who was shot by police in a car dealership stabbing last month attended his first court hearing this week from his hospital bed, where his defense lawyer said he’s likely to remain for weeks.

Will County-based defense attorney JohnPaul Ivec told Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick during a Tuesday hearing that Charles Tripicchio, 32, plans to plead not guilty to armed violence and other charges. Buick reminded Ivec that Tripicchio’s case has not yet gone before a DeKalb County grand jury.

Proceedings have been slowed due to Tripicchio’s health, as he remains in critical care after the police shooting. Police alleged that Tripicchio brandished two 8-inch-long pocket knives with 3.5-inch blades and charged at multiple employees Oct. 23 inside the Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb dealership, 1890 Sycamore Road. Police arrived minutes later in response to a 911 call and shot him after he allegedly refused orders to put the knives down and “instead advanced” toward police, according to court records filed in the case.

Ivec told Buick that Tripicchio was shot multiple times, needed surgery to repair major internal damage and will suffer long-term effects from the wounds. Tripicchio is accused of stabbing one employee and attacking multiple others, according to court records.

“Judge, he was shot four times,” Ivec said. “He’s still in critical care at the hospital.”

Tripicchio is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; attempted armed robbery; aggravated battery; criminal damage to property; and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault. If convicted of the Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

At the time of the dealership attack, Tripicchio had been out of jail on court-ordered pretrial release since Oct. 10 on a separate criminal matter. Under that ruling, he wasn’t supposed to be in DeKalb County at all, according to Buick’s orders on that unrelated case. He faces charges of felony unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery from an Oct. 10 incident, in which police allege that he attacked a woman, records show. Conditions of his pretrial release included that he stay at a home in Elgin, return to DeKalb County for court appearances only, and only leave the Elgin residence for work or medical reasons.

Law enforcement officers gather Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb after responding to a stabbing in which multiple employees were injured. The incident ended after police shot the man wielding the knife, authorities said. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton previously told Shaw Local that police don’t believe Tripicchio knew anyone inside the dealership at the time of the stabbing, but investigators thought he was trying to get a vehicle.

Court filings allege that police were called to the dealership for “an upset customer refusing to leave the business.”

Leverton said one employee suffered a stab wound to the hand, and multiple other employees were assaulted by Tripicchio wielding two knives.

Prosecutors filed a petition to revoke Tripicchio’s pretrial release in his Oct. 10 domestic violence case, court records show.

Attorney Joseph Hodder of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office told Buick on Tuesday that he didn’t file petitions to detain Tripicchio in the stabbing case because he’s immobile in the hospital.

“Based on the defendant’s current medical condition,” Hodder said, “that’s why we did not file to detain on this case.”

During the hearing, although he appeared to be lying in a hospital bed, Tripicchio responded multiple times with “Yes, ma’am” or “I do understand” to Buick when she inquired about his treatment or asked whether he was on medication that would impede his ability to participate in court proceedings.

Ivec said he’d also met with his client, conferred with Tripicchio’s doctor and did not doubt his fitness for trial.

“As far as for when he can physically be in the courtroom, that’s going to be a long time from now, I would assume, judge,” Ivec said.

Police have said that once released from the hospital, Tripicchio will be booked at the DeKalb County Jail to await further proceedings.

Tripicchio’s charges must go before a grand jury for indictment before he can enter a not guilty plea and await trial. His next court hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26.

Illinois State Police are conducting their own investigation into the dealership attack, which is part of standard procedure when a law enforcement officer discharges their weapon. Pending that investigation, two DeKalb city law enforcement officers are on desk duty, Leverton said. He did not clarify their ranks when asked.